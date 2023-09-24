What Is SIT? A Guide to Sprint Interval Training

Sprint interval training (SIT) is like a turbocharged workout. It involves pushing yourself to the max in short bursts of sprinting, followed by quick, catch-your-breath moments of recovery. Usually done in just 20-30 minutes, SIT is fantastic for your heart and waistline. It boosts your fitness, torches calories, and revs up your metabolism.

This high-intensity exercise is like a boot camp for your body, making it better at using oxygen and improving your endurance. The best part, however, is you can adjust it to your fitness level, making it a super-efficient and effective way to get healthier and fitter.

The Sprint Interval Training Program

Sprint Interval Training (Image via Marathon Handbook)

Week 1-2: Getting Started

Day 1:

Warm up: 5 minutes of light jogging or brisk walking. Sprint: Sprint at maximum effort for 20 seconds. Recovery: Rest or walk for 40 seconds. Repeat the sprint-recovery cycle for a total of 6 cycles. Cool down: 5 minutes of walking to bring your heart rate down.

Day 2: Rest or low-intensity activity like yoga or stretching.

Day 3: Repeat Day 1's workout.

Day 4: Rest or low-intensity activity.

Day 5: Repeat Day 1's workout.

Day 6-7: Rest or engage in light, enjoyable physical activity like cycling or swimming.

Week 3-4: Intensifying

Day 1:

Warm up: 5 minutes of light jogging or brisk walking. Sprint: Sprint at maximum effort for 30 seconds. Recovery: Rest or walk for 30 seconds. Repeat the sprint-recovery cycle for a total of 8 cycles. Cool down: 5 minutes of walking.

Day 2: Rest or low-intensity activity.

Day 3: Repeat Day 1's workout.

Day 4: Rest or low-intensity activity.

Day 5: Repeat Day 1's workout.

Day 6-7: Rest or engage in light, enjoyable physical activity.

Week 5-6: Pushing the Limits

Sprint Interval Training (Image via MasterClass)

Day 1:

Warm up: 5 minutes of light jogging or brisk walking. Sprint: Sprint at maximum effort for 40 seconds. Recovery: Rest or walk for 20 seconds. Repeat the sprint-recovery cycle for a total of 10 cycles. Cool down: 5 minutes of walking.

Day 2: Rest or low-intensity activity.

Day 3: Repeat Day 1's workout.

Day 4: Rest or low-intensity activity.

Day 5: Repeat Day 1's workout.

Day 6-7: Rest or engage in light, enjoyable physical activity.

What Does the Sprint Interval Training Do to You?

Sprint Interval Training (Image via Train Heroic)

A Healthier Heart: SIT makes your heart work harder during quick sprints, making it stronger and reducing the chances of heart problems.

Burn Calories Effectively: It helps you shed calories and fat efficiently, even after you've finished exercising.

Faster Metabolism: Regular SIT keeps your metabolism revved up, meaning you burn calories throughout the day, even when you're chilling on the couch.

Short and Sweet Workouts: SIT sessions are short, which is great if you're short on time.

Better Stamina: You'll find yourself less out of breath during everyday activities and sports.

Stronger Muscles: SIT helps your muscles endure strain for longer, so you won't tire out as quickly.

Blood Sugar Control: It can help keep your blood sugar levels stable and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Fits All Levels: SIT can be adjusted for beginners, starting with shorter sprints and longer rests, and then making it tougher as you get fitter.

How Does the Sprint Interval Training Help in Fat Loss?

Sprint Interval Training (Image via Women's Health)

Sprint Interval Training is highly effective for fat loss due to its intense and efficient nature. During short bursts of maximum-effort sprints, your body's demand for energy significantly increases. To meet this demand, it taps into fat stores for fuel.

Moreover, the high-intensity nature of SIT elevates your metabolic rate even after the workout, a phenomenon known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). This means you continue to burn calories and fat for hours after your SIT session.

Now that you know how to perform the Sprint Interval Training, it will help you improve insulin sensitivity, regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce fat storage, making it a potent tool for fat loss when combined with a balanced diet.