What does Megan Thee Stallion’s intense workout routine look like? Here’s a detailed look

Megan Thee Stallion often reveals her fitness journey in her latest Instagram posts. The Grammy winner shares her intense workout regime, demonstrating what it means to be dedicated and consistent.

Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is known for her energy. Just like the hit song "Savage", her workout routine is indeed savage. You can easily find that out through her TikTok profile, where she shares hilarious videos about her intense gym sessions.

Expand Tweet

How does Megan Thee Stallion enjoys working out and keeps herself fit?

Before this, Megan Thee Stallion focused on cardio and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) because losing weight was her target. As she is getting closer to her goal weight, she's putting the effort into toning up her thighs and bottom.

Here's how Megan does her squat routine: Hold the squat position for five seconds. It's not easy, but it's very effective. But no single squat routine will do the trick to get the best results.

Megan's routine also includes Romanian deadlifts, hip thrusts, and weighted walking lunges. In each of these, resistance is your friend.

Megan showcases her workouts in collaboration with Nike Training Club on YouTube. These workouts include a booty building routine that doesn’t require any equipment and improves glute strength and stability.

A detailed look into her workout routine and diet plan

Megan likes to try different workout variations. She cuts back on her cardio sessions at times while also keeping herself active outside the gym. You can see her sprints and boxing sessions on the sand dunes at the beach, a huge switch from the usual gym environment.

Megan's ability to maintain physical fitness through her heavy schedule of up to 12-hour studio sessions and regular performances demonstrates her discipline.

Megan Thee Stallion is outspoken about the need for consistency. Just like many of us, finding time for workouts can be difficult. She is transparent about this, often acknowledging when she needs to take breaks from gym workouts - and that’s okay. She also admits that when she finds certain moves tough - that’s normal too.

Key to her successful workout, Megan Thee Stallion has fun. She enjoys herself while she exercises, knowing that physical activity can offer both fun and health benefits.

"I love my body, and I'm curvy, I'm thick, I'm tall. I want to make sure I'm keeping myself healthy, mentally and physically," Megan said.

Megan Thee Stallion's diet plan follows her workout regimen, focusing on balanced meals that are packed with protein. She eats other tasty foods like fried salmon, salad, and rice. Eating a lot of protein can help build muscles and bounce back after exercise, which makes it a hit for people who are into fitness.

And no fitness diet is complete without an energizing smoothie! Megan Thee Stallion enjoys a berry smoothie before every workout, blending together strawberries, bananas, blackberries, kale, almond milk, organic peanut butter, and ice. It's what she calls her "Hot Girl smoothie".

Megan Thee Stallion's journey isn’t just about weight loss. It’s about being healthy - body and mind. It shows that the approach should be tailored to individual needs and preferences. So, whether it's a gentle hike or a grueling gym session, your exercise or diet routine should make you feel good about yourself.