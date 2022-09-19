6 Best Booty Building Exercises for Women

Is there anyone who doesn't want a firmer and stronger booty? If you want your backside to get stronger and bigger, you should start doing exercises that build your glutes.

Even though the glutes are one of the largest muscles in the body, they are often weak and not used enough. Many of us sit for long periods of time in front of a computer or in a car. This makes our glute muscles weak and tight, our hip flexors stiff, and our posture bad.

To avoid these problems, it's important to work on your glutes. A strong booty will not only look toned but also aid in walking, running, climbing, and other such activities. The good news is that there are many workouts that helps with building your glutes.

Reverse Lunges and 5 Other Booty Building Exercises for Women

Check out these six booty building exercises that will help you build a strong butt.

1) Butt Kicks

Butt kicks are a simple and effective way to work out the glutes. This booty-building workout will also act as a simple cardio exercise, helping to elevate your heart rate.

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise while you are standing.

Keep your feet under your hips and your hands at your sides.

Move by bending your left knee and bringing the heel of your left foot up towards your buttocks.

Put your feet back where they were quickly.

To finish one rep, do the same thing with your left leg.

Continue alternating legs and speeding up.

2) Hip Thrust

Butt kicks are a simple and effective way to work out the glutes. This booty-building workout will also act as a simple cardio exercise, helping to elevate your heart rate. Hip thrusts work your core, pelvis, and lower body in a way that few other workouts can, strengthening and sizing your glutes.

Here's how you can do it:

Start by sitting on the floor with your shoulder blades against the bench.

Set the barbell on your hips and balance it there. Keep your chin tucked in throughout the movement.

Lift your lower body off the ground by pushing through your hips. From your shoulders to your knees, you should be in a straight line.

Take the starting position with control. Repeat.

3) Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are a great exercise for strengthening the glutes one by one. They also help correct imbalances in the lower body. Additionally, they also work the large muscle groups in your lower half, such as your quads, hamstrings, and calves.

To do this booty building exercise:

Hold dumbbells in both hands by your shoulders, stand tall with your back straight, and look forward.

Step your right foot back until it's just above the floor. Bend your knees.

Don't let your front left knee go past your front left toes.

You can get back to the starting position by pushing through your left heel and standing back up.

Repeat with your left leg back on the other side.

Perform ten repetitions with each leg.

4) Glute Bridge with Leg Extension

Glute bridge with leg extension is one of the best exercises to build your booty. It works on each individual glute muscle, helping to strengthen them and build muscle.

To do this exercise:

Face up, put your feet on the floor, and bend your knees.

Put your hands on the sides of your body.

Pressing your lower back into the floor, push through your right heel to lift your hips off the floor.

As you do this, make sure your hips, shoulders, and knees form a straight line with the rest of your body.

Straighten your right leg while keeping your knees and quads in line, and hold for a few breaths.

Drop your foot back to where you started, and do the same thing with the other leg. Keep going back and forth.

5) Sumo Squat

One of the best ways for women to get a bigger booty is to do squats. You can add weighted versions of this exercise to your workout routine to make it harder and see results faster.

To do this exercise:

Start by standing in a long, stretched-out position with your feet wider apart than your hips and your back straight.

Put your body in a squat position by bending your knees and letting your hips hang down.

Make sure that when you squat, your knees don't go further than your toes.

As you go down into a squat, bring your arms over your head at the same time.

To get back to standing, drive through the feet.

Repeat.

6) Donkey Kicks

Since this exercise only works the glutes, it can help women get a bigger and stronger booty. It's excellent for toning the buttocks as well as stability. To add to the list of benefits, donkey kicks also improve muscular strength and endurance.

To do this exercise:

On the ground, get into the tabletop position with your knees hip-width apart.

Lift your left leg off the ground and drive it towards the ceiling while keeping your feet flat and knees bent.

Bring your leg back to where it was with control. Repeat. Switch sides, and do it again.

Takeaway

The exercises above can help you get a bigger booty because they work on all the major muscle groups in the back.

These exercises also help the body in other ways, such as loosening tight muscles, strengthening the body, toning muscles, improving stability, lowering the risk of injury, and increasing the range of motion.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far