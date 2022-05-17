What is Modo Yoga from Canada? Basics and Benefits

Modo Yoga, originally known as Moksha Yoga, was developed in Toronto, Canada in 2004, by yoga instructors Jessica Robertson and Ted Grand. It was renamed Modo Yoga in 2013 after much confusion in the United States. Moksha in Sanskrit means liberation and enlightenment, so it’s not an uncommon name for yoga studios and Indian restaurants!

How does Modo Yoga work?

Modo Yoga was molded after Bikram yoga, popularly known as Hot Yoga. These yoga classes are conducted in rooms heated up to about 105 degrees. In this form of yoga, the temperature is set to just below 100, and the series consists of about 40 to 45 poses which are to be completed in 90 minutes. Variations of these classes may have differences in the flow, temperature, and duration.

The series begins and ends with savasana, which is a staple in most yoga classes. It starts with standing poses and then moves on to floor poses to open the hips and legs. By the end of it, you should be feeling a lot more balanced, controlled, and flexible!

Modo Yoga is built around six pillars:

Be healthy

Be accessible

Be green

Be community

Live to learn

Be peace

The founders believed that as a community, they would be able to build an environment where members take care of themselves, the planet, support local charities, seek peace, and reach out to those in need.

Since 2004, the Modo Yoga community has raised lots of money to support charities. It is a group that believes in giving back to the community and the earth. So, unlike the usual carpeted floors in Hot Yoga studios, these yoga studios come with cork flooring, with greenery all around.

Benefits of Modo Yoga

Modo Yoga is said to provide numerous wellness benefits to the body, mind, and soul.

Builds strength

A 90-minute session involving over 40 different movements is no joke. Having to hold each pose is even scarier. This resistance is an effective way to build overall strength and promote muscle growth.

Burns calories

Sure, yoga to lose weight is something we’re all sketchy about. But turn up that temperature, and you’ll be sweating way more than you could expect. It’s a great way to stay in shape.

Releases stress

As with any form of yoga, this is no exception in releasing a little steam. The goal is to promote wellness and a sense of peace. This helps stay calm even during challenging situations.

Helps build a community

This form of yoga is focused on building a community, encouraging its followers to reach out to those in need and helping them step away from more superficial lifestyles.

Increases bone density

Having to support your own weight with these poses helps increase the mineral density of your bones. This keeps aches, pains, and the risk of osteoporosis away.

Improves flexibility

The poses in this form of yoga are all effective in improving flexibility of the joints in the body. Each exercise helps open up stiff areas of the body, leading to improved flexibility over time.

Keeps skin fresh

It goes without saying that all that sweat keeps your skin hydrated, promoting an all-day glow post the session. Not just that - hydrated skin tends to stay clearer in the long term.

Overall, Modo Yoga is not only effective for physical fitness levels, but also improves several factors of one’s mental state. It promotes calm and peace and a sense of belonging. This is definitely a class you will not want to miss out on. So, look for one near you and try it out today!

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried Modo Yoga? Nope, don't plan to. I love it! 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur