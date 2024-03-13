What is Natto and why you should add it to your diet? Discover its health benefits today

Natto might have just popped up on your social media feed, with its stringy, web-like strands that stick together and those fun videos of people stirring it with chopsticks. However, this Japanese food is not just a fad; it's packed with health benefits that make it worth adding to your diet.

Even for the new 'Shogun' fan series, in episode 4, John Blackthorne finds his meal quite different from Lady Mariko's. Curious, he decides to try some beans from her bowl, even when she hints it might not be for him.

This scene caught fans attention, leading to discussions online, especially on Reddit. Some wondered if it was unusual for men to eat Natto, but most agreed it wasn’t about gender at all.

This unique delicacy is simply soybeans that have been left to ferment. It's super sticky, with an earthy taste that some compare to a mild, roasted coffee. Its taste and texture are one thing, but the real star of the show is the laundry list of health goodies it brings to the table.

Natto: The Japanese health secret taking over TikTok

Good for skin and digestion (image via unsplash/ Seiya Maeda)

In Japan, natto is as basic as a morning bowl of cereal. The sudden craze in the States? Thank TikTok for that. TikTok creators are sharing their first bites, the different ways to enjoy it, and those mesmerizing, sticky scoops that probably got you curious in the first place.

Perhaps you've seen a TikToker, spoon in hand, ready to dive into natto's nutty flavor topped with spicy Japanese mustard, a runny egg, or a splash of tamari sauce. But beyond being a snack to perk up your taste buds in the afternoon, natto brings a bunch of health perks to your plate.

So, where did natto come from?

Full of probiotic and good for gut (Image via Unsplash/ Seiya Maeda)

It has a rich history that reaches back centuries, though no one can pinpoint the exact moment it was born. Some tales tell of a samurai who stored boiled soybeans in straw, and after some time, they turned stretchy and fermented. Whether by happy accident or throughout time across Asia, this food has stood the test of time for a good reason.

You can find ready-to-eat natto at Asian markets, or you can try your hand at making it from scratch. Just think of it like brewing homemade kombucha; you need a starter to kick things off. You'll soak, pressure cook, and mix the soybeans with the starter, before letting them sit in a warm spot. After a day of fermenting, followed by a day in the fridge, your natto will be ready to impress with its perfect stickiness.

Most people in Japan enjoy natto over a hot bowl of rice for breakfast. Add in some kick with mustard or soy sauce, and you're good to go. You can switch things up by tossing it in a hand roll, spooning over tofu, or mixing into a miso soup. For the best taste, match natto's earthiness with something tangy or zesty.

Maintains heart health (Image via Vecteezy)

Now, let's talk about why natto is such a powerhouse. It's full of probiotics, those good gut bacteria that help everything from reducing inflammation to supporting our immune system, and even easing tummy troubles.

Digestion-wise, natto is a winner too. It's loaded with fiber and protein, offering about 31 grams of protein and nine grams of fiber per cup. That's a lot compared to the recommended daily intake, and many of us don't get enough fiber, which is key for a healthy gut, controlling hunger, and maintaining heart health.

Natto doesn't just stop at protein and fiber. It's stocked with a variety of vitamins and minerals, like potassium for your heart, magnesium for your bones, and vitamin C for your immune system.

Ever heard of vitamin K? It's there in natto as well, which is great for your blood and bone health. Pair all that with calcium, iron, and zinc, among others, and it's like a nutrient jackpot.

So, next time you stumble across a natto dish on the menu or in the market, consider giving this probiotic-rich, nutrient-packed superfood a try. Your gut and your taste buds could both be in for a treat. It might be a stretch— literally— from your usual foods, but your body will thank you for the health boost that comes in every cheesy-pull-like scoop!