Orangetheory Fitness is one of the fastest-growing fitness chains in the country. If you’ve seen a group of people walking around a mall wearing orange, you’ve likely seen Orangetheory in action.

So, have you ever wondered what it's all about? Does it really work? How many classes should you take before seeing results? Here’s what you need to know about the fitness chain.

What is Orangetheory Fitness?

Orangetheory Fitness combines high intensity interval training (HIIT) with traditional cardiovascular exercise. HIIT involves alternating between short periods of high intensity exercise and recovery time, while steady state cardio involves raising the heart rate over a longer period.

Research suggests that HIIT can be more effective than steady-state cardio when it comes to fat loss, but Orangetheory uses both approaches to avail better overall fitness benefits.

Orangetheory Fitness coach Eli Ingram says that the class is a well-rounded full-body workout, as 'they comprise either endurance, strength or power exercises within your one-hour workout. Through the various templates we employ, no two workouts are ever alike."

When a workout varies from day to day, you keep your muscles guessing and prevent burnout and boredom with your exercise routine.

What Are the Different "Zones" in Orangetheory Fitness Class?

These Orangetheory Fitness classes are based on a theory called excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), which is a boost in metabolism for up to 24 hours after high intensity exercise. Each zone correlates with a percentage of your maximum heart rate.

The Gray Zone is light activity that feels comfortable and not strenuous.

is light activity that feels comfortable and not strenuous. The Blue Zone is a warmup activity, and you should be able to perform it for up to 20 minutes without being completely out of breath.

is a warmup activity, and you should be able to perform it for up to 20 minutes without being completely out of breath. Green Zone is known as your "base pace".

is known as your "base pace". The Orange Zone (84–91% MHR) is the “orange effect” and involves high-intensity exercise.

(84–91% MHR) is the “orange effect” and involves high-intensity exercise. Red Zone (92–100% MHR) is your all-out effort.

What's it like to take an Orangetheory class?

Ingram breaks up the hour-long class into thirds: time spent on the treadmill, rowing machine, and the floor.

1) At Orangetheory, a treadmill is a popular machine. It helps simulate outdoor exercise and can give you an athletic edge, says Ingram. By changing the speed or incline of the machine, you can get more from your workout.

2) Rowing is a full body workout that can imitate the natural rowing technique used in water. The rowing machine focusses on different energy systems of the body depending on how long, fast, and far you row.

3) Floor exercises are part of the strength training portion of class. A coach demonstrates each exercise, using TRX straps, benches, free weights, and mini bands. Students then do as many sets and reps as they want.

Should You Try Orangetheory Fitness Class?

The workout's intensity is determined by your heart rate zones, making it accessible for all fitness levels. The studio offers many modifications, and the zones are unique to you, based on your height and weight, among other factors.

Orangetheory's daily workouts are one of the reasons many members say they stick with the workout programme. Coaches can also focus on personalizing each member's workout, instead of demonstrating every exercise or explaining every move.

Orangetheory's customization options make it a good exercise choice for many. However, before beginning any rigorous programme, it's important to consult with a doctor.

Takeaway

If you're looking for a workout that's intense and convenient, Orangetheory Fitness may be the way to go.

You can work at your own level, and increase your intensity as you build endurance and lose weight. Another great thing about Orangetheory Fitness is the emphasis on science in its workout regime, which backs up its claims of faster results.

Orangetheory Fitness is a promising and reasonably priced way of achieving your fitness goals. While a studio may not be in your city yet, there are numerous ways to try out the workout at home or on vacation. If you can get past some of its drawbacks, you will enjoy a variety of benefits that come with becoming an orange member.

