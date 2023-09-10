What is Ozempic neck? A look at the unusual side effect of the popular diabetes drug

Ozempic neck is a lesser-known side effect associated with rapid weight loss induced by the diabetes drug Ozempic.

It has gained attention alongside the drug's remarkable ability to control blood sugar and promote significant weight loss. Despite not being exclusive to the drug, this condition has been observed as one of the more unusual side effects that can occur.

So, what is Ozempic, and what is Ozempic neck?

Helps in treating Type 2 diabetes (Image via Getty Images)

Ozempic is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. It was approved by the FDA in 2017 and has been used effectively to treat the condition in several ways.

It works by assisting the body in producing insulin when needed and helps the body to restrict the liver from producing too much sugar. As both patients and doctors observed with the drug, it can also result in weight loss.

According to Raoul Manalac, M.D., a Louisiana-based internal medicine physician and Senior Director at Ro:

"Changes in skin appearance can actually occur with any form of rapid weight loss, not just from weight loss resulting from using semaglutide".

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic and is responsible for regulating the body's blood sugar levels. Although it has been approved by the FDA to help treat type 2 diabetes in adults, its benefits for weight management have made it become increasingly popular.

Causes loose skin and saggy neck (Image sourced via Getty Images)

While Ozempic has helped many people improve their health by lowering their A1C levels and helping them lose weight, it has also brought to light a host of side effects, one of which is Ozempic neck.

Ozempic neck refers to the skin on the neck looking loose and wrinkled after weight loss brought on by semaglutide. People who use the medication may also experience "Ozempic face" (a hollowed-out, loose-skinned appearance of the face) and "Ozempic butt" (a similar effect occurring around the buttocks).

The sudden lack of fat reveals the underlying neck musculature, which, in combination with the natural loss of skin elasticity, results in the skin appearing loose and saggy.

So, what can you do if you find yourself with Ozempic neck?

A well-balanced diet can help avoid Ozempic neck. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Although there's no one-size-fits-all solution, there are ways to address sagging skin before it becomes too severe. The Cleveland Clinic recommends incorporating physical exercise and a healthy diet along with semaglutide use as a way to prevent Ozempic neck.

A well-balanced diet focused on certain foods like fruits, fish and nuts can also increase elastin levels in the body, promoting better skin health. Consulting with your doctor to monitor the rate of weight loss and prevent rapid weight loss that can result in loose skin is also advisable.

For people who might already have Ozempic neck, non-surgical treatments might be the best option. Many experts online recommend radiofrequency with microneedling, which stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, leaving the skin looking firmer and more toned.

In summary, Ozempic neck is not a side effect exclusive to the medication itself, but it's rather a result of rapid weight loss.

A healthier lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, exercise and a slower rate of weight loss or non-surgical treatments like radiofrequency with microneedling can help address it.

Those considering Ozempic treatment should ensure that they do so for the right reasons. They should consult with their doctor to be aware of potential side effects, administer healthy weight loss procedures and receive timely non-surgical treatment to tackle sagging skin.