If you’re looking for a way to mix up your workout program and try something new, PiYo workout could be the ideal option. It combines elements of yoga, pilates and athletic training into one 60-minute or less workout. The exercises in PiYO will help you build strength and flexibility as well as improve your balance and coordination.

What is PiYo?

PiYO is a dynamic, low-impact workout that combines yoga, Pilates, and cardio. It was created by personal trainer Chalene Johnson and is offered through Beachbody on Demand. The class can be done at home with minimal equipment or at the gym with weighted exercise bands.

The workout typically involves body-weight strength training, high-intensity movements, and intervals of cardio to get your heart rate up.

PiYo Exercises To Try

Here are a few moves to get you started with PiYo. Try these exercises on their own or as part of a circuit you repeat one to four times.

1) Downward Facing Dog

PiYo's first pose is a perfect way to ease into a yoga class.

Begin in a modified push-up position with your body straight from head to heels. Lift your hips and lower your heels toward the floor. Repeat this movement 8 to 12 times.

2) PiYo Cross

This is one of the classic PiYo moves that gets your heart pumping, loosens your hips and releases upper body tension.

Stand with your feet spread comfortably apart. Bend your knees and lean forward, rounding your spine. Reach your arms to the side and cross them over your head to reach between your legs. Stand up and immediately sit back down into a squat. Repeat this movement for 30 seconds.

3) Narrow Squat

The narrow squat is similar to a conventional squat, but with your feet closer together. It's a modifier for a regular squat and doesn't use the full range of motion, but it's great for building lower body strength.

Stand with your feet at hip-width apart. Keep your chest tall and core tight as you sit your hips down as if sitting in a chair. Keep the weight in your heels, knees behind toes and stand back up. Repeat 10 times.

4) Crusty Lunge

The curtsy lunge is a great exercise to build glutes because it resembles a conventional lunge, but ends in a similar stance to a bowler rolling the ball down the lane.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your core tight. Step to the side with your right foot and cross behind it, then step back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits of PiYo Workout

If you want to improve your overall well-being, increase your fitness level, and reduce your chances of injury, you should try PiYo. The program strengthens your core muscles and improves coordination and balance. It also reduces pressure on your joints—which helps prevent aches and pains that often come with high-impact training.

PiYo is a great way to build muscle strength, increase flexibility and improve your range of motion. It's good for your muscles and joints and makes it easier to move.

What are the drawbacks to this type of exercise?

PiYo workouts can be safe and effective if you take the necessary precautions. If you are a beginner, seek the advice of your doctor before starting a PiYo routine.

Working one-on-one with a personal trainer can help you learn proper form and prevent injury. Listen to your body and do not push yourself too hard; if you experience discomfort, stop. Break the exercises down slowly so that you can get used to each move before doing them at top speed.

Wrapping Up

The biggest takeaway from the above should be that PiYo is a great workout when you are just getting started with them. These exercises will help tone and strengthen your body, especially if you have used other workout programs in the past. And with the ability to customize it as much as you want, these workouts can be something that many people can stick with without giving up.

Poll : 0 votes