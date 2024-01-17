What is prolonged grief disorder? Can I get treated for it?

You may be familiar with the term grief, but have you heard of prolonged grief disorder? Once a person loses someone dear, it's pretty usual to experience sadness for some time. Yet, for certain individuals, this feeling of grief intensifies for an extended period, slowly developing into what's known as prolonged grief disorder (PGD).

Prolonged grief disorder is not a condition to be overlooked. If left unchecked, its effects may take the lives of those facing it. Understanding the condition in greater depth will enable those grappling with its symptoms to seek effective treatment options.

Prolonged grief disorder is a mental health condition that often goes unrecognized. (Image via Vecteezy/ Macrovector studio)

What is prolonged grief disorder?

Grief is typical but prolonged grief disorder needs attention and treatment. (Image via Vecteezy/ Loucaski)

Picture a backpack that's full of your grieving emotions. Usually, individuals put down the pack, allowing themselves to be free from its weight, outgrowing the complexities of these emotions as time passes. But with prolonged grief disorder, it's similar to being stuck in that backpack for an endless amount of time.

The feelings of sadness, solitude, and anguish do not go away as they normally do. In a way, they get stuck in the five stages of grief for too long. PGD is not something that can be walked away from, nor is it a sign of weakness. It is exactly like having your life, or, in this case, sunlight, blocked out by the ominous clouds.

Prolonged grief disorder treatment

Prolonged grief disorder can be managed with the help of a mental health professional. (Image via Vecteezy/ Haerang Han)

In many ways, PGD is similar to being stuck with a backpack that's full of heavy emotions. Now, let's discuss multiple ways to lighten the load of an emotional backpack.

1.⁠ ⁠Psychotherapy

Therapy is essentially a GPS by which individuals find their way out of the tough terrains of grief. Therapies like grief-focused therapy help people learn how to carry that backpack and not get stuck to it. It isn't about forgetting what occurred but about how to carry those emotions so that they never weigh you down.

2.⁠ ⁠Group support

Group therapy can often become the primary form of support. (Image via Vecteezy/ Elada Vasilyeva)

Being surrounded by individuals who are facing what you are can be hugely empowering and supportive. Group therapy is one such approach that offers the support and guidance of a group. Being transparent about your personal thoughts and challenges with others on a similar path can make you feel lighter. It's a strong reminder that you're constantly supported, no matter the challenges.

3.⁠ ⁠Medications

Certain times, the rush of grieving emotions is so strong that it feels as if it will tear you inside out. In such emergencies, medications, such as anti-depressants arrive as a savior. Usually prescribed by a trained doctor, and is like an emotional first aid that helps calm you hormonally. Always be aware that they're not the cure; they work alongside therapy.

Gaining insight into PGD is the initial step in exploring the way out of this emotional storm. Armed with the necessary guidance and emotional support, one can turn grief into a transformative force and deal with its effects in a better manner.

Just like a ray of light in empty space, PGD calls for compassion, lots of patience, and a strong commitment to breaking free from the binding chains of prolonged grief. So, the next time grief starts to overshadow your life, embrace its existence and make effective use of treatment options.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.