What are pruney fingers? Exploring cause and treatment options

You must have observed your pruney fingers when your hands are constantly exposed to moist water while washing kitchenware, taking a bath, or washing clothes and the fingertips appear wrinkled. This is referred to as pruney fingertips. They could help users grip wet or water-soaked goods.

Your hands are frequently exposed to the environment, making them prone to ageing from the sun and damage. Facial skin is additionally vulnerable to this type of exposure, but many individuals maintain a regular skin care regimen for their faces while ignoring their hands.

Osmosis is one of the reasons why your skin wrinkles after being submerged in water for an extended period of time.

Cause of pruney fingers

1) Dehydration

Dehydration can develop when you don't drink enough water. This might cause the skin to lose elasticity and seem wrinkled. Older folks are more susceptible to dehydration, which may explain why their skin seems wrinkly.

Pruney fingers causes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne stock)

2) Stress

Anxious behavior, such as worry, triggers the stress response, which prepares the body for immediate action. The greater the severity of the stress reaction, the more drastic the modifications.

Stress reactions stress the body because they push it out of its inherent balance (homeostasis). As a result, anxiety causes physical stress. Stress can develop "pruney" skin that appears to have been underwater for an extended period of time.

Pruney fingers causes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shvets)

3) Occupational causes

Because of the scope of their employment, many workers are more likely to develop hand wrinkles. They consist of cleaners, chefs, carers, mechanics, hairdressers, dental professionals, physicians, nurses, machine operators, cosmeticians, florists, as well as construction workers.

Pruney fingers causes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

4) Thyroid

People with thyroid disorders may experience pruney fingers in addition to skin rashes. Many doctors feel that hypothyroidism causes wrinkled fingers because it inhibits metabolism and decreases body warmth.

When the body's temperature drops, your fingertips' blood vessels contract to keep the heat in. This restriction results in wrinkles on the surface of the skin.

Pruney fingers due to throid (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by paloma)

How to get rid of pruney fingers

1) Exfoliate

As we age, our bodies naturally begin to slow down the exfoliation process. By doing so, we cause a buildup of dead skin cells, which is harmful to the skin. As a result, the skin becomes chapped and wrinkles develop.

Exfoliating removes dead skin cells as well as reduces the appearance of lines on your hands. However, excessive exfoliation can have negative consequences.

Pruney fingers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by burst)

2) Treating thyroid

Treatment options for hyperthyroidism may include medicines, radioactive iodine, surgical procedures, or beta blockers. Hypothyroidism is normally treated with a thyroid hormone medicine in pill form, which is typically used for the rest of your life.

Pruney fingers treatment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ketut)

3) Moisturise

Hand creams are enduring and thick. Choose a hand cream that includes glycerin and alpha-hydroxy acids. These are healthy compounds that function as humectants, drawing dampness from the environment to the skin. If you don't hydrate your skin, you might cause your skin's top layer to dry out. It breaks the skin's surface, leaving holes between skin cells.

Pruney hands treatment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by moose)

4) Limit time in the water

Observe your fingertips in the water and see when they start to prune. Leave the water after pruning begins. Extreme exposure to water can dry your skin. If your skin is sensitive, try not to let your fingers get too prune-like. Put on rubber gloves when you do dishes. Don't let your hands stay too long in water.

Pruney hands treatment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jim de ramos)

Wash, scrub, and moisturise your hands regularly. This can help stop or lessen the pruney effects. You can also use natural home treatments to reduce pruning and make your skin smoother and healthier.