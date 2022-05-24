What is the Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana) is a deep forward fold that lengthens the spine while stretching hip muscles and hamstrings. This asana's name is derived from Sanskrit, where "Parsva" means "side," "Ut" means "intense," "Tan" means "stretch," and "Asana" means "position."

This asana requires you to bend forward, invert your body, and stretch numerous muscles. In a pyramid pose, you must find the right balance between freedom and stability. The solidity of your foundation and the strength of your legs help you find mobility in your upper body as you stretch your spine and open your shoulders.

Your physical equilibrium will improve, and you may also experience energy alignment as a result of the freeing consequences of embodying opposites.

How to do the pyramid pose correctly

Both sides of the body are stretched equally and simultaneously in the pyramid pose. It is a seated forward fold that prepares the body for backbends, inversions, and twists.

This powerful yoga asana aids in the correction of body posture and the development of inner confidence. It can help practitioners become more aware of their own bodies with regular practice.

Follow this step-by-step guide to perform the pyramid pose correctly:

Place a yoga mat on the floor and stand in a mountain pose.

Spread your legs out three to four feet apart.

Turn your left foot outwards and your right foot at a 45-degree angle.

Raise your arms to your side, parallel to the floor, while completing the feet action.

Make a reverse prayer stance by rotating your shoulders inside and bringing your palms to your back.

Stretch your shoulders back and open up your chest.

Inhale deeply and stretch your spine.

Take a deep breath out and bend forward.

By keeping your pelvis square and pushing your hips backwards, your body will naturally lean forward.

Bring your chest nearer to your shin and press your belly button against your thighs.

Hold for a minute, then take a deep breath and lift your torso by forcing your heels into the floor.

Release your arms and place them on your hips to return to the position where you began this asana.

Benefits of doing the pyramid pose regularly

The pyramid pose is especially beneficial for extending the hamstrings and shoulders at the same time. It improves postural patterns while also improving balance and full body coordination.

1) Improved digestion

You bend your body forward with your head touching your knee while performing the extreme side stretch stance. If you complete the pyramid pose correctly, your abdominal cavity will contract intensely. This contraction helps to improve the digestive system by massaging the abdominal organs.

2) Calms your mind

You'll need a great deal of patience plus mental fortitude to stay in the pyramid pose for an extended amount of time. You can regain control of your nerves and brain by practising it. In fact, some people report that incorporating this asana into their home workouts has helped them regain their sense of serenity.

3) Helps in reducing menstrual pain

If you have period cramps, this asana can help you feel better. Your abdomen region contracts when you bend your body forward, stimulating your reproductive organs. It has a massaging action that helps to ease menstrual cramp pain.

4) In treating arthritis

If you have arthritis, this asana may be beneficial to you. Not only does practising the pyramid pose help with body discomfort, but it can also help with stiffness. This asana is frequently recommended by physical therapists for people who have arthritis in their wrists, elbows, shoulders, or neck.

5) Improved flexibility

The abdominal muscles, chest muscles, glutes, hamstrings, and other main muscle groups in your body must all be stretched while performing the pyramid pose. Many physical therapists recommend executing this pose because it stretches various muscles without putting them under too much strain.

Some tips to remember to avoid common mistakes

Performing an asana regularly is one thing, but you also need to do it correctly. Here are some tips that you should keep in mind while performing the pyramid pose:

It's easy to take an overly wide stance while learning this pose. To easily hinge forward from the hips while maintaining balance, move your feet closer together than they would be in a standing stance like Crescent Lunge.

Your base is where you get your energy. To generate stability and integrity in the rest of the pose, press down into all four corners of your feet.

Hands should not be used to hold your shins. They should be on the ground, on blocks, or clasped behind your back with the other hand clasping the opposite elbow.

Key Takeaway

Pyramid Pose can help you acquire confidence in your ability to balance. Patience and concentration are required when forward and backward bending at the same time.

However, if you stick to your practice, you'll strengthen your legs, extend your spine, and acquire lasting clarity and grace.

