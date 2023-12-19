What's happening to Amanda Bynes? 'She's the man' star placed on psychiatric hold for second time this year

Popular US star Amanda Bynes is in the news again. Amanda, like many other stars in Hollywood, fell prey to stardom.

In April 2022, police was reportedly called to Amanda's home since she had an argument with her former fiance Paul Michael.

Earlier this year, in March, she was reportedly seen roaming in Los Angeles alone and without clothes. As a consequence, she was on a 72-hour hold in a psychiatric hospital.

While we can speculate about celebrities and make videos about them, it is important to recognize that they are just like any of us. They have their own share of emotional troubles and sometimes this can significantly disrupt their everyday lives.

To her fan's surprise, Amanda has been doing much better and has also started her own podcast. While she planned to pause it after her first episode, she revealed today on her Instagram handle (#amandaamandaamanda1986) that she will be resuming it soon!

Amanda Bynes mental health journey: Taking a closer look

Amanda Bynes is a hollywood star loved by many for her early roles in 2000s films. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kathy Hutchins)

Amanda had an incredible career in the 1990s and 2000s. It was only in 2018 that she talked about her internal battle and struggles with mental health. Amanda Bynes revealed that she started abusing substances and it happened gradually.

She elaborated her experience in an interview with Paper and reported that she could not watch herself act in 'Easy A.' After her retirement, Amanda went down the spiral and started abusing drugs even more.

Amanda was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. As a result, we could see a lot of changes in personality. When you have an unmanaged bipolar disorder, it can lead to manic episodes that result in paranoia, delusions, and hallucinations.

A lot of people who don't have experience with severe mental illness or bipolar disorder do not understand that it can cause disruptions in social interactions. While it is not clear what led to Amanda's psychotic episodes, some of it may be attributed to her addiction.

How is Amanda Bynes' mental health now?

Although Amanda has gone through a lot of challenges, she continues to what she likes. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kathy Hutchins)

Owing to her mental health history, Amanda was put under conservatorship. After nine long years, she now has the right to give informed consent to her own medical treatment.

In a statement to People magazine, Amanda Bynes revealed:

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter."

It seems that Bynes is trying to do everything she can to regain her sense of autonomy. She attributes her recovery to her coping strategies and support from her parents.