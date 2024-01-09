What does sensory overload feel like? When everything feels too much!

Ever felt the overwhelming weight of sensations? If yes, you may be susceptible to the symptoms of sensory overload. It is a condition where a person experiences overload of sensory information and as a result feels utterly overwhelmed.

Every sight or sound may feel too magnified; even a gentle touch may be too much to handle. People may call them 'oversensitive' or 'too touchy', however they don't see the underlying condition.

Try to picture yourself standing in a busy market place where vendors are calling out, music is blasting, a lot of people are bumping into each other, and out of a sudden, each sight, smell, and sound turns too much to deal with. That's exactly what sensory overload feels like to a person experiencing it.

We perceive the world around us through our senses. (Image via Freepik/ Stockking)

Symptoms of sensory overload

Our bodies can only sense stimuli to a limited extent. (Image via Unsplash/ Ilya Shishikhin)

When you are faced with sensory overload, your body starts to react in different ways. You may feel agitated, anxious, or even breathless. Your heartbeats can race up, palms can start to sweat, and you may also find it challenging to pay attention. This is particularly noticeable in individuals with ADHD. Overreacting and ADHD may go hand in hand due to the intense demand on the senses.

For some people, this can present itself in the form of headaches, extreme tiredness, or an urge to ditch the situation. Others may experience hypersensitivity to touch, sounds, or even lights, feeling as if these stimuli have enlarged themselves beyond words.

Causes of sensory processing disorders

There can be many underlying issues. (Image via Freepik/ Stockking)

There are multiple factors that can set off this condition. A well-crowded and loud environment, sharp or fluttering lights, powerful smells, or even some textures can overburden the senses. Generally, these may be annoying to many but for people with this condition, they may feel extremely restless and overwhelmed.

Those with sensory processing disorders, anxiety disorders, or autism may be more inclined to face the effects of sensory overload. It is important to be aware that it can impact almost anyone when they're exposed to an overloaded amount of stimuli.

Treatment for sensory overload

Our senses can experience overload, if we feed too much into them. (Image via Vecteezy/ Macrovector studio)

Effectively dealing with sensory demands include finding strategies which work to lower the intensity of sensory stimuli. Certain individuals feel relieved by going to a quiet space whenever they feel overwhelmed. Whereas others make use of sensory tools such as the noise-cancellation feature in earphones, shades, or a hat to limit the light exposure.

Practices such as deep breathing, self-awareness, and meditation can also be effective in managing your sensory responses. Therapies like cognitive-behavioral therapy or occupational therapy may be beneficial in forming coping strategies and alleviating the sensitivity to sensory stimuli.

In the bustling world that's full of multiple sensory informations, facing the symptoms of sensory overload is more common than we may expect. It's a must to recognise the signs and take measures to deal with them effectively. Knowing your triggers and sticking to coping mechanisms you are comfortable with can greatly empower you to handle overwhelming scenarios.

Always be aware that sensory overload isn't something to be ashamed of and is usually not in your control; it's a natural reaction to an overload of sensory information.

By embracing the symptoms of sensory overload, we empower ourselves to manage it better. This way, we can re-establish control and find many ways to deal with the overwhelming sensations.