Is overreacting a symptom of ADHD? What can I do about it?

Overreacting is a symptom of attention deficition hyperactivity disorder, which can get missed. ADHD is often known to disrupt attention span, increase impulsivity and make you engage in hyperactive behaviors.

While these hallmark symptoms are important to reach a diagnosis, we don't exactly behave according to what's given in the diagnostic manual. It's also important to recognize that not all individuals with ADHD engage in overreacting.

While the term 'overreacting; is used casually, for some individuals, it can be a major trigger. The way we react is often connected to our sensory sensitivity. Some individuals may not experience anything while others may experience heated emotions. By becoming aware of the same, ADHD emotional reactions become distigmatized.

Is overreacting a symptom of ADHD?

There are various symptoms of ADHD, and overreacting can be one of them. Numerous factors frequently serve as catalysts for the same.

These triggers may vary in each case but can include loud noises, crowds and bright light flashes. Even on social media, many creators include a trigger warning of flashing lights to ensure that viewers don't go through an emotional rollercoaster.

Emotional reactivity generally lies on a continuum, and there's no single emotion associated with it. Hypersensitivity is often followed by a period of low mood and sadness, so people may experience anger outbursts and feel helpless.

Another major trigger is rejection. We are all sensitive to rejection. However, for someone with ADHD, they may experience an immediate sense of abandonment and desperation.

Whether you have a child or adult around you with ADHD, creating an environment that's emotionally safe becomes essential. Extreme overreaction can make them vulnerable to further criticism.

How can I calm my nerves when feeling triggered?

The misdiagnosis of ADHD has become an increasingly prevalent issue. A lot of clients feel better when they are diagnosed, but it's necessary to look out for misdiagnosis.

The signs of ADHD can also be underlying symptoms of anxiety or depression. You are likely to experience difficulties with attention, experience an emotional overreaction and may feel unmotivated even when you have other mental health issues. A mental health professional can assist you in assessment and diagnosis initially before moving on to treatment.

The treatment is often a mix of psychotherapy, medications and behavior modification. Therapy helps you recognize your current emotions, thoughts and behavioral patterns that are stemming from your symptoms.

Medications help you regulate your nervous system. Most mental health issues have an underlying biological component. Behavioral modifications are essential if your symptoms are interfering not only with your life but also with others.

Overreacting is an overt symptom of ADHD and can influence your communication with others. We all experience emotional challenges, but if they are causing you distress, you begin by regulating them. If being with others is important for you or taking care of yourself is a priority, reaching out for help is a must.

It's essential that we don't use the word overreacting too casually, especially for individuals with ADHD. When we broaden our mind with information, we are able to broaden how we use our language, helping us engage in sensitive conversations.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

