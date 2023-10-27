What do silent panic attacks feel like? Are they less damaging?

Silent panic attacks exist and can be damaging to well-being. Many people go through anxiety in silence, as they don't want to bother others or feel shame. In this day and age, being in a state of panic is the new normal, but our body and mind don't feel it that way.

Sudden, hard-hitting anxieties, which we know as panic attacks, aren't always that loud. There's a silent, raging battle within, which is affected by silent panic attacks. There are many ways anxiety shows up, but if you recognize the signs, you can try coping tactics to lessen the symptoms.

When you experience these symptoms for the first time or aren't sure what they are, it's wise to inform a doctor. If you experience anxiety and panic attacks often, you might know what's going on, but always stay alert for new symptoms.

What are silent panic attacks?

What can these attacks look like? Aren't they less serious in nature? (Image via Unsplash/Victor Rodvang)

Silent panic attacks are like hidden demons that progress slowly and steadily. Unlike their more dramatic counterparts, they manifest in subtle, internal ways. While they lack the typical physical symptoms, they're just as real and distressing.

A person may feel as if their world is tearing apart while the chaos is silent in nature. Instead of their heart pounding rapidly, they may be intensely terrified and feel helpless and overwhelmed.

A similar symptom in all types of panic attacks is the intense feeling of loss of control over the situation. You may even feel like you're going to die.

What are the common triggers and causes?

What are the causes and triggers of these attacks? (Image via Vecteezy/Thanasak Wongsu)

Multiple triggers can set off silent panic attacks. These include constant work pressure, relationship concerns or traumatic life happenings.

They may also suffer without any particular cause or reason. To deal with these silent struggles, it's of great importance to understand personal triggers.

Can I seek treatment for these attacks?

What are the available treatment options? (Image via Unsplash/ Nik)

Each personal experience with this condition is distinct. What works as an effective coping strategy for a person may not be for someone else. It's fine to ask for assistance whenever needed, which can be through personal counseling, support groups or self-guided apps.

Identifying silent panic attacks is the primary step in staring treatment. Pay close attention to your own thoughts and emotions, and start being aware of yourself. Start practicing slow and deep breathing. That helps you establish and regain balance in your mind and body.

These practices will keep you in touch with the present and help you remain grounded and aware. Willingly sharing your personal experiences with a mental health expert may offer profound insights and emotional relief.

Exercise, maintaining a healthy diet and abundant sleep can greatly alleviate the frequency and intensity of silent panic attacks.

Many of us may downplay the symptoms of silent panic attacks, as they're not very explicit. However, if you want to help someone, ask them what they need in that moment; you will be doing a massive favor to them.

By being aware and making effective use of coping mechanisms and support systems, people can win these hidden struggles. Remember, you aren't alone in the journey towards personal healing, and there's always hope around the corner.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.