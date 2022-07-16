What is Viniyoga? Origins, Methodology, and Benefits

A Hatha yoga practice called viniyoga encourages to tailor your yoga routines to their unique needs. The prefixes 'vi' and 'ni' in 'viniyoga' come from Sanskrit and mean 'adaptation' or 'proper application'. It entails customising yoga techniques to meet the unique demands of the yogi in the mind, body and soul.

The Viniyoga method is believed to have its roots in the teachings of TKV Desikacher and Tirumalai Krishnamacharya. It was partially popularised in the West by Gary Kraftsow and the American Viniyoga Institute.

It incorporates asana, pranayama, bandha usage, chanting and meditation, and is regarded as a legitimate transmission of yogic principles.

Viniyoga is all about adaptation and is not the same as vinyasa yoga. Yoga instruction that aims to enhance each student's health and well-being requires a holistic and therapeutic approach.

What is Viniyoga?

The guru-student approach, where a skilled instructor works one-on-one with every student, is the foundation of viniyoga.

Based on variables including health, age and physical condition, yoga instructors design a tailored yoga programme for each student. Viniyoga also takes into account any ailments or injuries from the past or present.

Although a teacher might inquire about any wounds, no comprehensive effort is taken to learn more about your unique physical state.

For instance, two students may experience back pain for completely unrelated reasons. Each learner will receive a unique treatment from a viniyoga teacher, depending on the underlying reason of their issue.

Anybody, regardless of physical ability, can practise viniyoga. As a result, Viniyoga instructors need to have extensive training and frequently have backgrounds in anatomy and yoga therapy.

Origins of Viniyoga

The famous guru Krishnamacharya, whose disciples included Pattabhi Jois and BKS Iyengar, left behind viniyoga as his legacy. The two are perhaps the key players in the westernisation of yoga that began in the 1970s.

As the creator of Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandirum (KYM) in Chennai, India, TKV Desikachar continued his father's teachings and started calling his approach Viniyoga.

In August 2016, Desikachar passed away. Due to his poor health and dementia, he had stopped giving public lectures for some time before his death. His son, Kausthub, served as KYM's leader for a while.

Meanwhile, American Viniyoga Institute's founder, Gary Kraftsow, is one of the most well-known supporters of TKV Desikachar's approach in the US.

Other well-known pupils include Chase Bossart and Leslie Kaminoff, co-author of Yoga Anatomy and creator of 'The Breathing Project' in New York City. Bossart discovered this custom, while Chase spent more than 20 years studying under Desikachar.

Methodology of Viniyoga

The teacher-student connection is key in the practice of Viniyoga. That's because in the absence of a predetermined methodology, the instructor must get to know their pupils to comprehend their individual needs.

That entails comprehending their present state, potential, objectives and driving forces. The teacher will then want to enable their pupils to establish and pursue their own spiritual paths by giving them the tools and skills to do so.

It is believed that Viniyoga differs in four ways:

The relationship between movement and breathing. Viniyoga is employed to make the movements more forceful and deliberate.

Fusion of posture maintenance and mobility. The movement warms the body and gets it ready for asanas with longer holds. Additionally, it's claimed to assist in retraining habitual movement patterns, which benefits the yogi both on and off the mat.

The right pose is chosen for the yogi. There is no 'proper' form in viniyoga. Instead of taking on a specific shape, the goal is for the yogi to discover a way to experience the benefits of a position.

Each posture is prepared for and released from sequencing. The instructor will set up their classes so that the body is prepared for each asana and is then counter-extended or released thereafter.

Benefits of Viniyoga

Regular yoga practice has many well-known positive effects on our general health, including:

reconnecting with our body and breathing to make room for the mind to be calm and focused

controlling our breathing to reduce stress

increasing suppleness, flexibility and strength through the practice of asana (posture)

'oiling' and maintaining our joints

improving our blood circulation and lymphatic system.

Viniyoga is also beneficial for everyone. It accommodates different age groups and varying levels of flexibility, agility, strength, stamina, balance and range of motion. which inevitably are a part of ageing, by tailoring the practice to individuals.

More importantly, Viniyoga can be customised to meet the various demands and goals we face during our lives. The benefits of Viniyoga practice can be availed at any age or time.

