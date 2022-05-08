Which Exercises Help Get Rid of Belly Fat Quickly? Here are the 7 Most Effective Ones you Can Try

When many people think of losing weight, getting rid of belly fat and having a toned and taut stomach are the end goals.

You typically sit for the majority of your work hours, and the extra driving and traveling time takes a toll on your body, particularly your stomach. Multiple issues arise as a result of skewed posture, which contributes to fat accumulation, particularly on the stomach and thighs.

However, if you exercise often and do the current ones, you can easily get rid of belly fat.

Excess abdominal fat might be harmful to your health. It can cause serious conditions such as excess blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and a variety of cardiac disorders. As a result, it's critical to get rid of belly fat.

Must-try exercises to get rid of belly fat

Losing belly fat through spot reduction isn't a realistic choice. However, there are a number of excellent core-focused exercises that will burn fat throughout the body and result in acquiring a stronger and more sculpted core.

Check out this list of exercises that are focused on helping you get rid of belly fat as well as achieving core strength:

1) Burpees

Burpees are an excellent inclusion in the workout routine when focusing on getting rid of belly fat. This exercise targets your core, chest, shoulders, lats, triceps, and quads. Follow the steps given below to do burpees properly:

Get into a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Put your hands on the floor inside your feet and your feet back behind you to get into a plank position, then do a push-up with your chest hitting the floor.

Return to the plank position by jumping your feet back in underneath your chest.

Jump your feet outside your hands and jump up with your arms in the air as you stand up.

2) Flutter kicks

This is an excellent inclusion in the list of exercises to get rid of belly fat. It focuses on abdominal muscles as well as the lower leg. Here are the steps to follow to do the flutter kicks properly:

Lie on your back with your knees crossed and your hands beneath your buttocks.

Raise your right leg slightly above hip height off the ground. Lift your left leg a few inches off the ground at the same time. You should have your back to the ground.

Hold the position for five seconds before switching legs and performing a flutter kick motion.

Lift your head and neck off the floor to make this exercise more difficult.

3) Mountain climbers

This moving plank exercise, like burpees, strengthens your core as well as a variety of other body muscles. As a result, it helps to get rid of belly fat.

Here are the steps to follow to do the mountain climbers correctly:

Put your wrists directly under your shoulders in a high-plank stance.

Draw your belly button in towards your spine and keep your core firm.

Return to the plank with your right knee driven towards your chest.

Then, bring your left knee back towards your chest.

Continue to switch sides.

4) Russian twists

The Russian twist is a core workout that strengthens and defines the oblique muscles. The technique requires rotating your torso from side to side, which is usually done with a medicine ball or plate. The movements involved in Russian twists will help you get rid of belly fat.

Here are the steps to follow to do the Russian twists correctly:

Sit tall on the floor, knees bent and feet raised of the ground.

Hold a medicine ball at chest height in your hands.

Lean back with a long, tall spine, your body at a 45-degree angle, and your arms a few inches from your chest.

Move your torso right, pause, and squeeze your right oblique muscles, then turn your body left, pause, and squeeze your left oblique muscles.

Your rib cage, not your arms, should be the source of movement.

5) Sprawls

The sprawl is a full-body workout that works as many muscles as possible while burning calories, sculpting and toning your upper and lower body, particularly your abdomen. Consequently, sprawls are a great exercise to get rid of belly fat.

Follow these steps to ace the sprawls:

Squat down and place your hands on the ground while standing with your feet shoulder-distance apart.

Return to the plank position and drop your body to the ground.

Push yourself to a plank, then squat with your feet outside of your hands.

Recover your balance. That's one repetition.

6) Kettlebell swing

Kettlebell Swing is another full-body exercise that combines cardio and strength training. It works most of the major muscle groups in the body, and helps you get rid of belly fat.

Follow these steps to do the kettlebell swing properly:

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and the kettlebell in front of you on the floor.

Bend forward, knees bent, hips hinged to take up the kettlebell and drag it back between your legs to generate momentum.

Drive your hips forward and squeeze your glutes to maintain your back straight as you swing the kettlebell forward.

Keep the kettlebell from rising above your head. That's one repetition.

7) Tuck jumps

Tuck jumps are another activity that burns calories quickly and helps you get rid of belly fat. This is a plyometric, explosive activity that helps develop muscle power while also raising your heart rate.

Follow these steps to do the tuck jumps correctly:

Begin with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart.

Bend your knees as if squatting, then leap into the air, tucking your knees as close to your chest as possible.

Maintain a straight back and imagine landing as softly as possible on the way down.

Try to complete as many as possible. Strive for two-three sets of 10-15 reps.

