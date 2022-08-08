Flutter Kick Exercise for Beginners: What Is It and How to Do It?

A flutter kick is a beginner-level bodyweight cardio exercise that targets the muscles of your core, particularly the lower rectus abdominal and hip flexors.

You can perform this exercise by lying on your back and using your abs to flutter your legs in an up and down motion. Additionally, it can also be performed by lying on your stomach to strengthen your back muscles. Flutter kicks majorly target the bulkiest areas of the body and help lose excess fat from the belly, hips, and thighs. Incorporating this exercise into your everyday workout routine would be of great benefit to tone and strengthen your abs and sculpt your lower body muscles.

Flutter Kicks for Strength Training and Weight Loss

To do flutter kicks in the correct procedure, follow the step-by-step instructions given below.

Start the exercise by lying on your back on the mat or floor. Extend your legs straight and then lift them to a 45-degree angle. Make sure your arms are on your sides or underneath your buttocks. Lift your shoulders, neck, and head slightly off the mat.

Keeping your legs together, toes pointed, and lower back on the mat, begin lowering one leg.

Now raise the lowered leg and lower your other leg, continuing the flutter kick motion and keeping your abs engaged.

Repeat the movement for up to 20 seconds and then relax.

In the beginning, perform at least 3 sets of 20 repetitions on each side and increase your reps as you become more confident. You may also choose your reps and sets based on your fitness level; however, make sure to maintain the right form throughout the exercise.

Traditional flutter kicks require no tools, but you can always make the move challenging by wearing ankle weights or lifting your body to form a V-shape with your lower body muscles during the exercise.

Tips for Beginners

To avoid any discomfort, here are a few tips you should follow when doing flutter kicks:

Make sure your entire lower back muscles remain on the mat throughout the exercise. To avoid back strain or joint injury, ensure your lower back is not arched.

Pull your lower abs toward your belly and engage them properly throughout the exercise as you breathe in and out. Remember you want your abdominal muscles engaging, not your legs.

Keep your lower back muscles pressed on the mat at all times and breathe slowly.

Keep your head stable and chin off your chest for a more comfortable position.

The Primary Benefits

Flutter kicks help activate your lower abdominal muscles, quads, and hip flexors while also targeting your lower back muscles and slimming down your waist. When done correctly in the correct form, this exercise can promote your cardiovascular health and enhance your heart rate as well. Adding flutter kicks to your exercise routine helps enhance your overall core strength and improve your muscular flexibility and endurance.

Additionally, this exercise also:

Improves posture

Gives more defined and sculpted abs

Improves stability and balance

Safety and Precautions

If you have ongoing lower back pain or any type of body ache, performing a flutter kick may aggravate the pain. Therefore, it is crucial to perform the exercise correctly and in the right form and never arch or raise your lower back off the mat during the movement.

It is also important to note that flutter kicks might make your hip flexor tight, so don’t forget to stretch your entire body, especially your lower body muscles before and after the exercise. If you have an ongoing health concern, get your physical therapist’s approval before starting your workout. Stop immediately if you experience pain, discomfort or feel dizzy.

Bottom Line

Flutter kicks can be an excellent way to strengthen your lower abdominal muscles. However, it is crucial to perform this workout safely and with the correct form to avoid muscle strain or injuries. Do not shy away from consulting a certified fitness trainer if you need help with the exercise.

If your goal is to lose weight, then along with this exercise, be sure to follow a calorie-deficit diet and eat whole foods. You may also include HIIT or other cardio exercises, such as bicycle crunches or planks, into your workout routine to achieve results faster.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore