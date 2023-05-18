White Blood Cell Count Imbalances: Infections & Disorders

White blood cells (WBCs) play a crucial role in the immune system, defending the body against infections and diseases. An imbalance in WBC count, whether high or low, can signal an underlying health issue.

In this article, we will discuss the common causes of imbalanced WBC counts, including infections, autoimmune disorders, medications, and lifestyle factors.

Infection: Causes of an increase in white blood cell counts

White blood cell counts can increase due to various infections. The body's immune system responds to infections by producing more WBCs to fight off the invading bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens.

Bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and tuberculosis can cause an increase in WBC count. Similarly, viral infections such as flu, colds, and mononucleosis can also lead to elevated White blood cell counts.

Causes of an increase in white blood cell counts. (Image via Pexels)

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues in the body, mistaking them as foreign invaders. This attack can lead to an increase in White blood cell count as the immune system produces more WBCs to fight off the perceived threat.

Examples of autoimmune disorders that can cause elevated WBC counts include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis.

Medications

Certain medications can cause an increase or decrease in WBC count. Chemotherapy drugs, which are used to treat cancer, can cause a decrease in WBC count by killing rapidly dividing cells, including WBCs.

On the other hand, corticosteroids, which are used to treat inflammatory conditions such as asthma, allergies, and arthritis, can cause an increase in WBC count by suppressing the immune system.

Lifestyle Factors

Lifestyle factors can also affect WBC counts. Stress, for example, can cause an increase in WBC count. When the body is under stress, it releases cortisol, a hormone that can stimulate the production of WBCs.

Smoking is another lifestyle factor that can affect WBC count. Smoking can cause an increase in WBC count, which can contribute to the development of various health problems.

Other Factors

Other factors that can affect WBC counts include age, gender, and genetics. As we age, our WBC count tends to decrease. Women tend to have slightly higher WBC counts than men. Genetics can also play a role in WBC count. Certain genetic mutations can lead to an increase in WBC count, such as the JAK2 mutation, which is associated with myeloproliferative neoplasms.

An imbalanced white blood cell count can signal an underlying health issue. Understanding the common causes of imbalanced WBC counts, including infections, autoimmune disorders, medications, and lifestyle factors, can help individuals take steps to maintain a healthy WBC count.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

