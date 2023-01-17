The bench press world record has been created and broken multiple times. Each time, there’s a stronger individual who steps up to the challenge and creates a new record.

Interestingly, it’s not bodybuilders who hold these records but strongmen and strongwomen who showcase these amazing feats of strength. Even today, the men and women’s record is held by two extremely strong weightlifters.

Who holds the bench press world record?

As mentioned, over the years several people have stepped up and created new records.

As of now, the record is held by Jimmy Klob.

Jimmy Klob (Image sourced via Google/Barbend)

He is a competitive powerlifter who has been in the industry for over 17 years. He started competing when he was in high school, and even as a young 18-year old, he managed to rack up some amazing numbers such as 407.8 lbs for bench press.

He bench pressed an impressive 1,320 lbs (598.7kgs). This is a weight that cannot be bench pressed easily, and anyone in the industry will know that bench pressing such a weight requires immense strength.

Over the years, Jimmy Klob has proven his strength. Previously, he bench pressed a massive weight of 1,120 lbs (508kgs). However, his current record is way past his previous record. It’ll take someone with the strength of ‘The Hulk’ to surpass Klob’s record.

Jimmy Klob created this record at the 2022 IPA Pennsylvania State Powerlifting Championships. It took place in York, Pennsylvania.

He was surrounded by encouraging words and of course, no one was left unimpressed when he managed to bench press this massive heavyweight.

The video showcases Jimmy Klob unracking the barbell and bringing it to his chest to wait for the judge to give the signal.

Jimmy Klob (Image via Instagram: @klobstrong)

While spotters were there to help in case he failed, Klob pushed the weight up with all his might.

Now, it’s even more interesting to learn that at the time of breaking the record, he weighed 315 lbs. This means he bench pressed four times his weight. Usually, people try to bench press twice their body weight or 1.5 times their body weight, but four times is an incredible achievement.

It goes without saying that Jimmy Klob knows what he’s doing, and he definitely wants to push himself to lift heavier weights. However, even if doesn’t break his own record, as of now, his bench press is the heaviest ever recorded in the sport’s history.

Who holds the women’s world record bench press?

Just like men, women have powerlifters who set records every year.

Currently, the bench press world record for women has been set by Rae-Ann when she bench pressed 605 lbs (274.4kgs). She broke a record that previously no one could break for the last 13 years.

Rae-Ann (Image via Instagram: @ingabenchpress)

Becca Swanson previously held the record. She bench pressed 600.8 lbs (272.5kgs) back in 2008.

This is an excellent achievement, and of course, she could come back to break her own record. Let’s not forget, she broke a record that stood for 13 years.

While Jimmy Klob and Rae-Ann hold the current bench press world records, it’s possible that someone in the future will come around to step up and break these records.

Rae-Ann (Image via Instagram: @ingabenchpress)

There’s no saying what the human body is capable of. With proper training, nutrition, and technique, anything is possible.

Now, some might wonder why bodybuilders do not hold the bench press world record. This is because bodybuilders train to have a muscular yet lean physique. They want to train their muscles while cutting down on body fat percentage. Their goal is more on winning bodybuilding championships such as Mr. Olympia than holding a bench press world record.

On the other hand, powerlifters focus on training and their body fat percentage is quite high. Their goal is to lift as heavy as possible and not focus on building an aesthetic or lean physique.

However, both sports require discipline, immense effort, and extreme hard work at the gym.

Do you think someone can break Jimmy Klob’s bench press world record?

Poll : 0 votes