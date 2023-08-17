Who is Robby Robinson? The former bodybuilder who still trains at 77

Robby Robinson, also recognized as "The Black Prince," stands as an iconic figure within the bodybuilding sphere. Born on May 24, 1946, in Tallahassee, Florida, Robinson gained prominence during the 1970s and 1980s as a professional bodybuilder.

His impressive physique, coupled with his engaging stage presence, garnered him a strong following and became a source of inspiration for many aspiring bodybuilders.

Robinson's journey in the realm of bodybuilding commenced when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and discovered his affinity for weightlifting. Following his military service, he pursued bodybuilding as a profession. He participated in various competitions and eventually established himself as one of the sport's accomplished athletes.

Robby Robinson's life in bodybuilding

The black prince (Image via Pixabay)

Commencing with his time in the U.S. Army, Robby Robinson's venture into bodybuilding began. While stationed in Germany, he uncovered his passion for weightlifting and initiated the process of sculpting his physique. Following his departure from the military, Robinson embarked on a path of bodybuilding as a profession. He engaged in various competitions, gradually etching a reputation for himself within the industry.

The initial years of Robinson's journey were marked by numerous hurdles as an African-American athlete in a predominantly white sport. Yet, his unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment enabled him to surmount these challenges, ultimately gaining acknowledgment for his extraordinary physique. His distinctiveness emerged through his muscularity, symmetry, and adeptness in posing, setting him apart from his peers.

A pinnacle in Robinson's trajectory arrived through his involvement in the illustrious Mr. Olympia contest, the zenith of the bodybuilding realm. Participating in multiple iterations of the event, he consistently secured placements among the top five contenders.

His noteworthy performances, coupled with his magnetic stage presence, fostered admiration from both fans and fellow athletes alike.

Showcasing his achievements

The black prince (Image via Pixabay)

Throughout his career, Robby Robinson achieved notable milestones. He secured the Mr. America title in 1975, succeeded by the titles of Mr. World and Mr. Universe in 1977. Additionally, he took part in the esteemed Mr. Olympia contest, achieving consistent top-five placements.

His unwavering commitment to the sport and his dedication to upholding a well-rounded and healthy lifestyle contributed to his respected stature among bodybuilding enthusiasts.

Life in Hollywood

In 1977, Robby Robinson gained significant recognition for his appearance in the documentary film Pumping Iron. This film, which offers an inside view of the professional bodybuilding world, prominently showcases Robinson as one of the competitors. It tracks his journey leading up to the Mr. Olympia competition, alongside other well-known bodybuilders such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno.

The black prince (Image via Pixabay)

Moving to 1983, Robinson had a minor part in The Sting II, a sequel to the popular movie The Sting. In this film, he plays the role of a bodyguard, making brief yet impactful appearances that enhance specific scenes through his physical presence.

Beyond the big screen, Robby Robinson also made guest appearances on several television shows. Often cast in roles that leveraged his muscular physique, he capitalized on his strong image. While exact details about these TV appearances may be less documented, it is confirmed that he had roles in shows like The Love Boat and Webster.

His contributions to the fitness community

Apart from his competitive achievements, Robinson made meaningful contributions to the bodybuilding community. He authored literature on fitness and nutrition, sharing his knowledge and expertize for the benefit of others. The books are quite popular in the fitness community, he wrote The Black Prince, Built, and The Perfect Rep.

The black prince (Image via Pixabay)

In recent times, his focus has shifted towards mentoring and coaching budding bodybuilders, passing on his valuable insights and experiences to the upcoming generation.

Robby Robinson's influence extends beyond the confines of bodybuilding. As a trailblazer for African-American athletes within the sport, he shattered barriers and motivated individuals from various backgrounds to pursue their fitness aspirations. His enduring legacy serves as a testament to the potency of determination, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence.