How to Become a Bodybuilder - A Beginner's Guide

Do you want to know how to become a bodybuilder? It's a challenging but rewarding journey that requires dedication, hard work, and a solid understanding of proper training and nutrition.

There's no easy way to get it done, and you're going to have to put in the blood, sweat, and tears if you want to make it to the top. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced lifter looking to take your physique to the next level, here's a comprehensive guide on how to become a bodybuilder.

Beginner's Guide on How to Become a Bodybuilder

Here's how you go about it:

1) Set Realistic Goals, and Create a Plan

Set your goals and curate a routine to achieve your goals accordingly. (Image via Unsplash/Gorilla Freak)

Before you start your journey on how to become a bodybuilder, it's important to set realistic goals for yourself. Decide what you want to achieve and how long you're willing to work for it. Are you looking to compete in bodybuilding competitions, or do you just want to improve your overall fitness and physique?

Once you have your goals in mind, it's time to create a plan. That should include a training schedule, nutrition plan, and supplement regimen. Consider working with a personal trainer or nutritionist to help you create a plan that's tailored to your individual needs and goals.

A plan will give you something to train towards and help you evaluate your progress when you do get to where you want to be.

2) Focus on Progressive Overload

Progressive overload is a key principle in understanding how to be a bodybuilder. It refers to the concept of gradually increasing the demand on the muscles through heavier weights, more reps, or a greater volume of work.

By consistently challenging the muscles, you can stimulate muscle growth and improve your strength and endurance. Progressive overload can help you shock your muscles from time to time, instead of stagnating your progress.

To apply the principle of progressive overload, you will need to track your workouts and continually increase the weight or reps as you become stronger. You should also vary your workouts to keep the muscles guessing and prevent plateaus.

3) Follow a Balanced, High-Protein Diet

A high-protein, balanced diet is the key to sustainable bodybuilding. (image via Unsplash/Mark DeYoung)

Proper nutrition is essential in understanding how to be a bodybuilder. You will need to consume enough calories to support muscle growth and repair, as well as provide your body with the nutrients it needs to function optimally.

A balanced diet should include a variety of whole, unprocessed foods, including lean protein sources like chicken, turkey, fish, and plant-based options like beans and tofu.

You will also need to consume adequate amounts of healthy fats, like avocados, nuts, and olive oil, as well as complex carbs like sweet potatoes, quinoa, and brown rice. To know how to become a bodybuilder, you must eat like one. So, focusing on whole foods instead of processed and packaged foods would point you in the right direction.

It's important to track your food intake and ensure that you're meeting your macronutrient and calorie needs. A general rule of thumb for bodybuilders is to consume one gram of protein per pound of bodyweight per day, along with healthy fats and carbs to support muscle growth and recovery.

Using a fitness tracker like MyFitnessPal can be ideal, as it allows you to track all your calories, divided into three main macronutrients: protein, carbs, and fats. Contrary to popular belief, it's essential to consume a healthy amount of all three macronutrients for a balanced diet.

4) Incorporate Supplementation

Finding the right supplements can drastically improve your bodybuilding progress. (Image via Unsplash/Joseph Greve)

While a balanced diet is crucial for bodybuilding success, supplements can help fill in any nutritional gaps and support muscle growth.

Some common supplements for bodybuilders include:

Protein powder: A convenient source of high-quality protein that can be easily added to shakes, smoothies, and other meals.

Creatine: A popular supplement that can help increase muscle strength and size.

Beta-alanine: A non-essential amino acid that can help improve muscle endurance and reduce fatigue.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs): A group of essential amino acids that can help support muscle recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

It's important to note that supplements are just that – supplements to a healthy diet and training regimen. They should not be relied upon as the sole source of nutrients.

Consult with a healthcare professional or sports nutritionist before starting any supplement regimen. That's because having the right kind of supplement in your diet is crucial when understanding how to become a bodybuilder.

5) Stay Hydrated, and Get Adequate Rest

Proper hydration is essential for optimal muscle function and recovery. Aim to drink at least 8-12 cups of water per day, and more if you're sweating heavily during workouts or in hot environments.

Rest is just as important as pumping iron. The work you put in the gym only comes to fruition if you can give your muscles the rest they need to recover. When you lift weights, you inadvertently tear up your muscles.

They recover overnight thanks to the protein you consume. So, rest is crucial to muscle growth and recovery, especially when understanding how to become a bodybuilder.

Conclusion

Understanding how to become a bodybuilder is a sum total of all the aforementioned practices. Working out and lifting heavy isn't enough.

You need to put in the work away from the gym too. To know how to become a bodybuilder or improve your physical abilities, you must know the process inside out.

