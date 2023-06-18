Why Catt Sadler had a facelift & the reason behind her plastic surgery decision

Recently, Catt Sadler, the former E! News host, revealed that she underwent a facelift procedure.

In an interview with People Magazine, Saddler opened up about her decision to get the surgery and the reasons behind it.

Catt Sadler on facelift and breaking down stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery

Catt Sadler (Image via Instagram @iamcattsadler)

Catt Sadler explained that she has been considering a facelift surgery for some time but was hesitant due to the stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery.

She said that she wanted to be transparent about her decision and hoped that by sharing her story, she hopes to help break down the negative perceptions of cosmetic procedures.

The former host also shared that her decision to get a facelift was not solely based on vanity. She said that she had been struggling with feelings of insecurity and self-doubt, and the facelift was a way for her to regain her confidence and feel like herself again:

"It's not like I did it because I can't get a job. It's not that I did it because I want my boyfriend to think I look 35. None of that was a consideration. It was more about looking in the mirror and feeling good. How I feel."

Sadler chose to undergo not only a facelift but also neck and eye lifts. She candidly shared that she was motivated to pursue these procedures due to noticing a "jowly sagginess" in her reflection.

More celebrities are open about facelift surgery (Image via Unsplash/Sam Moghadam)

Furthermore, Catt Sadler's decision to speak out about her facelift is part of a larger trend of celebrities being more open about their experiences with cosmetic surgery.

This trend has helped destigmatize the practice and encourage more people to consider it as an option for achieving their desired look or boosting their self-confidence.

Different ways to love yourself

Practicing self-love is essential. (Image via Unsplash/Content Pixie)

Facelift surgery, also known as rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic procedure that can help address the effects of fat on the face and neck. The surgery can also help improve physical appearance from within.

Here are some ways to love yourself and prioritize self-care:

1) Practice self-compassion

Be kind to yourself, and treat yourself with the same level of care and compassion that you would give to a loved one.

2) Cultivate positive self-talk

Be mindful of your self-talk, and actively challenge any negative thoughts. Instead, focus on positive affirmations, and remind yourself of your value and worth.

3) Prioritize self-care

Take care of yourself physically, emotionally and mentally. That can include getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and engaging in activities that bring your joy.

4) Practice mindfulness

Be present at the moment, and focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. Practicing mindfulness has been shown to alleviate stress and anxiety, leading to an improvement in one's overall well-being

Plastic surgery has always been a controversial topic, especially when it comes to celebrities.

While some have openly expressed their regrets over the procedures they've undergone like Catt Sadler, others have embraced their transformations. In recent times, we have seen major changes in attitude towards plastic surgery among some celebrities. They have become more vocal about their positive experiences.

