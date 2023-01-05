Why Is Planet Fitness Hated So Much? Exploring The Issues From Lunk Alarms To Intolerant Staff

While Planet Fitness has become America's largest health club franchise, its popularity has come at a price. Many have criticized the chain for its business practices, which critics believe are unfair to its members.

The brand has developed an uncanny reputation for being hated by those who have never used the facilities. Planet Fitness has become a phrase used broadly for everything wrong with gyms.

Planet Fitness Has Been Around Since 1992

1) Lunk Alarms

The Lunk Alarm is an integral part of Planet Fitness's culture and philosophy and helps maintain the gym's welcoming environment. Many members appreciate that they can work out without being judged or "lunked" by other users.

If you slam or drop weights, the Lunk Alarm will go off (Image via Pexels / Victor Freitas)

While Lunk Alarm is integral to Planet Fitness’s culture, not everyone loves it. Some people find the loud siren annoying or disruptive, especially those trying to focus on their exercise, and may be inadvertently triggered by the loud siren when they aren’t making noise at all.

Additionally, some may feel that using the Lunk Alarm is too punitive and not in line with the “no judgment” culture. It can also make members overly cautious and nervous about not dropping weights or making any noises accidentally.

2) Rude and Unprofessional Staff

Planet Fitness is often cited for having a staff that lacks professionalism. Trainers are criticized as unqualified, and the front desk is considered unhelpful and rude. These qualities can make going to the gym less enjoyable.

Lack of professionalism can make the gym experience less enjoyable (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacqadio)

Additionally, the staff's poor attitude and lack of professionalism can make members feel unsafe and less likely to want to return. Many former members say they left Planet Fitness for these reasons.

3) Limited Equipment and Facilities

Many Planet Fitness members claim they’re unhappy with the quality of equipment in the gym. Cardio machines are often broken, while weight machines are uncomfortable and in poor condition. The cleanliness and upkeep of facilities have been a sticking point for many.

Planet Fitness gyms have no pools, saunas, steam rooms, or massage therapists. They also don't have juice bars.

4) Fewer Types of Machines Available

With limited machine selection, Planet Fitness is often criticized by active customers looking to get their money's worth from their membership. Additionally, many of its locations don't offer free weights or even a full set of dumbbells.

Limited equipment is available in the gym (Image via Pexels / Scott Webb)

What makes this even more frustrating for members is that there is no option to upgrade your membership plan (even if you are willing to pay extra) or purchase additional access to the club's machines outside your regular monthly fee.

5) No Free Weights In Some Locations

One of the biggest drawbacks of Planet Fitness gyms is that they don’t have free weights for members to use. But this may not be a big deal if you’re only interested in cardio workouts.

Free weight is an important part of any good workout routine. They help you build muscle, which in turn helps you burn more calories. Planet Fitness has limited options for free weights. While this isn't necessarily bad, it leaves out a critical customer segment. As a result, it has more bad reviews than good.

6) Unqualified Trainers

Planet Fitness isn't the first choice for a gym for many. Some members claim the trainers have poor knowledge and aren't helpful. This can be a problem if you're trying to get in shape and don't know where to start.

A certified gym trainer is crucial in any workout plan (Image via Pexels / Bruno Bueno)

A good trainer can create a workout plan and teach you how to use the machines properly. However, if your trainer doesn't have the necessary experience, they may not be able to help you reach your fitness goals. This can drive people away from achieving their fitness targets.

Conclusion

Planet Fitness's questionable business decisions are the driving force behind 'the hate the company often gets on social media.

While not a place to go for focused and gainful prep, these gyms are an excellent choice to pop in and use the treadmill or elliptical machine for an hour or two. Any company trying to deliver on a mass scale is likely to falter in places, but its rapid expansion outside the US is a testimony of the current business plan working.

