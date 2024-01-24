Why you might want to rethink long nails – gnarly gems that are hidden

Long nails are quite trendy these days. We see them in celebrities like Cardi B and Billie Eilish. They look cool, right? But, these long nails might actually be bad for your health, according to science. Various scientific studies have shown the dangers associated with unclean nails.

Sometimes we overlook the small stuff. But when it comes to personal hygiene, it's key to focus on every little detail, including taking care of our nails. It might surprise some, but having dirty nails can actually knock your health off balance.

Health dangers behind long nails

How unhygienic nails can be risky

Research conducted by scientists at the University of Manchester found numerous bacteria under nail samples collected from their subjects. These bacteria can easily spread from your hands to surfaces, people, and your own body.

And here's something surprising - even if your long nails aren't your real ones but are just add-ons, like gel or acrylic nails, you still run this risk.

Whether they're real or fake, long nails are tough to clean well. Even when you wash or scrub your hands, dirt and bacteria often stick around under your nails. According to a study, a risky bacteria named MRSA showed up in half of all nail samples.

MRSA is a dangerous bacteria, often showing up in hospitals. This kind of bacteria fights against antibiotics and can make people sick. Some of the bacteria hiding under your nails might also be present on your skin. This can cause infections, especially if you bite your nails, pick your nose, scratch yourself, or put your fingers inside the mouth. The gnarliest risk from bacteria or fungi under your nails is getting a nail infection.

It might not threaten your life but can harm your nails

It might cause significant damage to your nails

Keeping your nails short is important for healthcare workers. They're at risk of passing on these harmful living things to the people they care for. Two nurses in a hospital in Oklahoma City reportedly caused the deaths of 16 babies in 1997 and 1998 because they had such harmful bacteria under their long nails.

Nail Infections

Nail infection can permanently damage your nails

When bacteria and fungi build up under your nails, they set up a great spot for infections like fungal and bacterial (paronychia) ones. These infections can bring pain, swelling, and even long-term damage or loss of nails if not handled well. A University of North Carolina study showed that one-third of people with poor nail hygiene ended up with fungal nail infections.

Respiratory Illness

Long nails might cause breathing-related issues

Dirty nails can also spike the risk of breathing issues, especially when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unclean hands. Germs can quickly go from your hands to your lungs this way.

Two common bacteria found under dirty nails, Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae, can cause lung problems like pneumonia and bronchitis. Always keep it clean.

Flaunting long nails can be super stylish and a unique way to express your personality. But, remember to keep up with good hygiene and be aware of possible health threats that could come with them. It doesn't matter if your nails are long or short, proper care is essential.