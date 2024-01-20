Why does mouthwash burn? Exploring reasons behind tingling sensation

Why does mouthwash burn? There may be a few reasons for the tingling sensation in your mouth.

People often include mouthwash in their daily oral care since it kills bacteria and provides fresh breath. However, feeling a burn after using mouthwash isn't uncommon.

Feeding that burns when employing mouthwash is normal. Though it can feel harsh, many people opt for it, believing that it indicates the efficacy of the product.

Mouthwashes act as antiseptics that clean your mouth, give you a fresh breath, and kill mouth bacteria.

In the same way, adding fluoride rinses to your oral care routine ensures cavity prevention through fluoride supply.

Why does mouthwash burn?

1) Alcohol

If you're wondering why your wash burns, it could be because of one of two ingredients: alcohol or chlorhexidine.

Remember that your mouth is enveloped in mucous membranes, which are far more sensitive than the skin on the exterior of your body, making it particularly vulnerable to irritants.

Alcohol also kills microorganisms in your mouth without discrimination. You might assume this is a good thing until you realise that there are beneficial bacteria in your mouth.

They help to build your dental enamel, prevent decay, and increase saliva production.

While alcohol-free washes might eliminate fewer bacteria overall, they may be more effective at targeting harmful bacteria, which is a better answer for you.

2) Methanol

Methanol is also a commonly used component in commercial rinses as well as toothpaste. It possesses antibacterial qualities that kill bacteria and germs while preventing their growth.

Methanol is most commonly derived from peppermint, which accounts for the strong minty flavour. If not used in moderation, methanol creates tingling and burning sensations.

If your family likes mint-flavoured wash, choose rinses with well-controlled components. There are mint-flavoured rinses that leave the mouth feeling clean, minty, and sweet.

3) Underlying issue

Sometimes the burn you experience is caused by an underlying oral disease rather than the wash itself.

Conditions such as gum disease, mouth ulcers, and oral infections may make oral tissues prone to irritation, resulting in a stronger sensitivity to particular wash chemicals.

If your gums become tender or inflamed due to disorders such as gingivitis, wash may aggravate the pain.

If you suffer persistent or intense burning, see your dentist right away because it could be a sign of a more serious disease that requires treatment.

Types of mouthwash

1) Cosmetic mouthwash

These reduce bad breath and leave a pleasant flavour, but they have neither a chemical nor biological purpose.

The benefits are only brief. These types of rinses help to loosen food lodged in the teeth, lowering the risk of decay in the teeth. If a product fails to kill the bacteria that cause bad breath, its benefits are considered cosmetic.

2) Therapeutic mouthwashes

These are available over-the-counter and on prescription. These aid in decreasing or controlling dental plaque, gingivitis, foul breath, and tooth decay. Depending on their focus, they may be referred to as antiseptics, antiplaques, anti-gingivitis, or anti-cavity.

The best approach to using wash effectively and securely is to maintain a proper oral hygiene routine, which includes brushing and flossing every day. Brush the teeth twice daily and floss a minimum of once.

Also, seek out a rinse or oral wash that is especially intended to eliminate bacteria and address your dental issues, such as bad breath, plaque buildup, and cavities.

If you frequently get a burning sensation while using wash, consider switching to an alcohol-free wash, as alcohol and menthol are two of the most prevalent causes of a burning mouth.