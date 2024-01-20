Why Pickle Juice is Becoming a Trending Remedy for Sore Throat?

In recent times, a notion that caught the attention of TikTok users is pickle juice and its benefits for treating a sore throat. A sore throat can be caused by various factors such as the flu, COVID-19, and many more respiratory-related conditions. There are many ways available to cure a sore throat but a new trend has shown a unique method that pickle juice seems to have some beneficial qualities and a sore throat can be treated by consuming it.

In this article, we will further discuss pickle juice, its prevalence, possible benefits, and its preventative measures.

Pickle juice and its benefits

What are the benefits of pickle juice? (image by Azerbaijan_stockers on freepik)

There are various benefits of pickle juice and they are mentioned below:

1. A TikTok trend has shown that gargling or drinking pickle juice can mitigate the pain of a sore throat. However, there is no research found related to the information. But some experts say that the content present in this juice i.e. saltwater is the main ingredient and it facilitates in treating sore throats.

2. A conventional method that we all know is to gargle with salt water to alleviate any pain in the sore throat as it creates a coating effect that helps loosen mucus and reduce inflammation. In addition to this, pickle juice contains vinegar that has acetic acid, which is known for its antiseptic properties.

3. Other than treating sore throats, this unique juice is consumed by endurance athletes also while doing heavy workouts to relieve muscle cramps after an intense workout session. It remains unknown what effect drinking this juice has on the human body. While we are sick our body needs proper hydration, electrolytes, and good nutrition when ill, and although pickle juice contains electrolytes, it still lacks medical evidence for other requirements.

4. Pickle juice majorly comprises water which is rich in electrolytes like sodium and potassium that aid in regaining fluids. As a result, pickle juice can be considered a healthy choice for rehydration after a workout or during the summer.

5. Pickles contain a considerable amount of vinegar that has probiotics, a helpful bacterium that alleviates indigestion and gut-related issues. Well, every other pickle is made differently so make sure the pickle you are consuming has probiotics in it.

6. Additionally, this juice is rich in antioxidants such as vitamins C and E which keep our cells from being damaged.

Preventive measures while taking pickle juice

Pickle juice contains acetic acid which is known for its antiseptic properties (image by freepik on freepik)

Pickle juice, being a unique addition to our diet, is a drink with unknown features so it is better to understand its properties completely before consuming it. Here are some points to remember:

1. We still do not have proper information if we can take it while being sick. However, this juice tastes very different and it is not possible that everyone can like the taste of it, which is why it results in a feeling of nausea.

2. Pickle juice is rich in significant amounts of sodium and has high acidity. It can be dangerous for people struggling with blood pressure conditions or sensitivity to acidic foods. The recommended amount of juice contains almost 900 mg in three ounces, which is not fit for an individual suffering from high blood pressure. The acidity of the juice may worsen reflux and can cause gastrointestinal discomfort.

3. The juice is not a magic potion that can be consumed to cure throat-related issues. So, if the problem of sore throat persists even after consuming the juice, it is advised to consult a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

You may have never heard of the benefits of pickle juice but it can be consumed to treat sore throat and this juice can be used for many other purposes. However, it is suggested to consult a healthcare professional before consuming it.