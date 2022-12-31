Why Pre-Workout Supplements Can Be Extremely Harmful to Your Heart?

Pre-workout supplements have been trending for a while. Pre-workout benefits include helping you master the mental side of exercising effectively and maintaining focus during workout.

While pre-workout supplements make a variety of promises, their main objective is to maximize your workout by drastically boosting blood flow and energy flow. Does that mean these could harm your heart?

Read on to know about the effect of pre-workouts on your health.

Are Pre-Workout Supplements Bad for Heart?

Before including new supplements in your diet, always consult a professional, as they can be harmful. Caffeine, which is present in pre-workouts, gives you greater energy and alertness for the gym.

It can, however, influence blood flow when combined with other pre-workout components, making this beverage particularly harmful for anyone with cardiac issues or high blood pressure.

Before having a pre-workout supplement, make sure to check the ingredients carefully. (Image via Pexels/The Lazy Artist Gallery)

There have been studies on the long-term effects of caffeine. A thorough evaluation of coffee found that it's generally safe for adults, but it some may experience poor sleep and cardiovascular complications, such as elevated blood pressure.

In addition to your typical daily intake of caffeine from coffee, drink, and other sources, taking excessive dosages of pre-workout supplements can have negative consequences for the heart, including hypertension, which can increase risk of heart attack.

Palpitations and other issues with the heart's rhythm can result too. These outcomes can differ from person to person, so it's crucial to talk about your pre-workout and exercise routine in detail with your primary care physician or a cardiologist.

What is the safer option?

Natural alternatives, such as those containing green tea and beets, are significantly safer. It's crucial to gradually increase the dose of pre-workout supplements if you still want to use them, especially if they contain any kind of stimulant.

Pre-workout supplements might dehydrate you, so it's crucial to consume lots of water all day long. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Experts say that the type of activity you perform is equally crucial. For instance, even with good breathing techniques, lifting really large weights might result in blood pressure spikes that, over time, raise your risk for adverse cardiovascular events.

When in question about safe workout techniques, speak to your doctor or a licensed personal trainer.

Important Points to Consider Before Taking Pre-Workout Supplements

There are a few things to bear in mind if you're new to pre-workout supplements:

1) Start with a Small Amount

Starting with a small amount of pre-workout is crucial. By doing that, you can determine your tolerance and prevent adverse effects.

2) Consume Lot of Water

Pre-workout supplements can dehydrate you, so it's crucial to consume lots of water all day long.

3) Examine the ingredient list

Before having a pre-workout supplement, make sure to check the ingredients carefully. Thay will enable you to stay away from any components or allergens you're attempting to avoid.

Conclusion

Dietary supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which allows sports nutrition companies to innovate with little to no interference from governmental bodies.

Some businesses take advantage of this opportunity to increase performance by adding chemicals to products in higher amounts than recommended. Some supplements might include unlisted or illegal components.

Caffeine, which is present in pre-workout, gives you greater energy and alertness for the gym. (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

Additionally, people with heart or lung conditions should make sure the pre-workout supplement's contents don't conflict with their prescription drugs.

As pre-workouts contain extremely high quantities of caffeine, they can be harmful for heart. When combined with your regular coffee intake, they can cause heart-related issues. Pre-workout can raise your blood pressure, which raises your risk of having a heart attack.

When caffeine is consumed in excess, side effects such as nausea, sickness, agitation, and irritability can occur. Additionally, consuming too much coffee might result in dangerous adverse effects like vomiting, stomach pain, irregular heartbeat, and seizures.

