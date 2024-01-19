Why the scale isn't stable: Ovulation weight gain explained

Ovulation and ovulation weight gain are natural processes in women. During ovulation, the mature egg is released from the ovary. After its release, the matured egg moves down the fallopian tube and lives there for the next 24 hours. This is where the egg can be fertilized. In every menstrual cycle, ovulation starts 14 days before the next cycle.

The sperm can live inside the female reproductive organ for 120 hours under the proper conditions.

The highest chance for a woman to get pregnant is when a living sperm is present under the fallopian tube during ovulation. Therefore, on the week before her ovulation and on the day of ovulation, the chances of a woman who is ovulating and having sex regularly increase.

Therefore, it is very important to track your cycle if you are looking to conceive. All women have different cycle lengths. There are several apps available on the App Store and Play Store to track cycle length. The most common ones are Flo Health, Clue Period, My Calendar, and the Apple Health and Fitness app.

Ovulation weight gain and bloating

Ovulation: An important part of the menstrual cycle(Image by Deon Black/Unsplash)

Bloating is a very common thing that occurs in the female body during ovulation which causes ovulation weight gain. This is, however, temporary and the ovulation weight gain due to bloating is no big deal in women as they tend to lose it by the time the cycle ends.

Although this weight gain is normal, there are ways in which one can avoid it. Just by making a few lifestyle changes, this extra weight gained during ovulation can be avoided.

Ovulation weight gain is mostly water weight caused by water retention which tends to cause bloating. These changes are caused due to hormonal changes in the body. Not all women are bloated during ovulation though.

Major changes during ovulation

Mood Swings (Image by Kenny Eliason/Unsplash)

Other than ovulation weight gain, many other changes are seen in the body due to several hormonal changes during this period. There is a boost in estrogen levels in women, which tends to increase sex drives and sexual desires. The skin and hair become more oily due to more estrogen present in the body. This can lead to acne and pimple.

Many women have lower abdominal pain during ovulation and even become more moody because of the changes in estrogen and testosterone levels. There are changes in appetite which lead to more energy which again leads to ovulation weight gain. Some of the other changes are breast tenderness, headaches, vaginal discharge, and cramping.

Weight gain during ovulation

Weight gain while Ovulating(Image by Huha Inc/Unsplash)

Ovulation weight gain happens due to water retention which is a response to hormonal changes. Women may gain weight because of fuller breasts and ovulation bloating. Changes in moods cause changes in appetite, and one might eat more carbohydrates, thereby increasing the body's water retention. Hence, more calories are consumed in the form of junk and more weight is added, thereby causing advanced bloating.

How to avoid weight gain while ovulating

Stay healthy while ovulating(Image by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

To manage severe bloating during ovulation, one can make some changes to their lifestyle and diet. Drinking lots of water and limiting the intake of salt can help. Adding lots of fruits and green vegetables to one's diet and having a protein-rich diet is important while ovulating. This can cause less water retention.

Exercising regularly and practicing relaxation in the form of yoga or meditation can control severe hormonal changes. This can reduce weight gain. Ovulation is a natural process and it cannot be avoided. However, these small changes during the process can help a woman lessen the discomfort that is caused in the body during the process and lessen ovulation weight gain.