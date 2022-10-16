William Bonac Chest Workout for Mr. Olympia Contest Preparation for 2022

In a recent video that he shared on his social media platform, bodybuilder William Bonac shared an intense chest workout routine he’s been following to prepare for 2022 Mr. Olympia, which will take place between December 15 and 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada. William Bonac has continued to be a notable threat in the IFBB Pro League over the past few years.

In 2019, William Bonac was defeated by Mr. Olympia's champion Brandon Curry in a close battle. William Bonac is in full form for the current season and is putting in all his efforts to get the best result.

When William Bonac lost the Sandow trophy, he swiftly buckled up and won the crown at the 2020 Arnold Classic. William Bonac attempted Olympia in 2020 as well and secured fifth position. A year later, he found himself on the Olympia stage again and finished the 2021 Mr. Olympia in sixth position. However, William Bonac didn’t stop there and kept his motivation high in training sessions.

Bodybuilder William Bonac Chest Workout Exercises

Here is a quick look at the workout exercises that William Bonac swears by:

Machine Cable Crossover — 5 sets

Smith Machine Incline — 4 sets

Smith Machine Decline Bench Press — 2 sets

Standing Machine Chest/Pec Fly — 1 set

Diamond Push Ups — 1 set

Read on to find out more about William Bonac's workout routine!

1. Machine Cable Crossover

William Bonac starts with five sets of Machine Cable Crossovers. The bodybuilder begins with a warm-up set as it is very much important for the body to get used to the intense workout. It also helps to prevent any kind of injury. Machine Cable Crossover is useful for the side muscles of the body.

2. Smith Machine Incline

William Bonac discussed why he loves the incline flat bench press. For him, the best part of the incline flat bench press is that it focuses on his upper chest, which he says is vital for keeping his physique balanced. This particular exercise helps to get a massive chest, on the one condition that it is performed in the correct stance.

3. Smith Machine Decline Bench Press

William Bonac switches to declining bench presses, revealing that he saves a lot of time by performing exercises with minor variations, and these minor variations help to focus on the target part of the body. It also requires strength in the shoulder to perform it in the correct stance.

4. Standing Machine Chest/Pec Fly

After taking a short break, William Bonac performs a set on the Standing Machine Chest Pec. Standing Machine Chest always gives a good result as it is very effective, and every bodybuilder loves to perform exercises with this machine.

5. Diamond Push Ups

Before moving to heavyweights, William Bonac recommends always warming up for good results. William Bonac performs his chest workout with a great pump. This particular exercise helps to warm up adequately and get a massive chest while also toning the upper body.

At the end of the workout, William Bonac showed off his pump and gave followers a small glimpse of the package he’s working on in preparation for Mr. Olympia 2022.

Conclusion

“The Conqueror” shared that he plans on playing a massive size game against the two-time Mr. Olympia Big Ramy. William Bonac has kept followers updated on his growth for this year’s Olympia contest. By the end of the off-season, William Bonac was touching the scales at a massive 264.6 pounds. The bodybuilder intends to win a rematch against Brandon Curry en route his first Mr. Olympia title for which he plans on building a massive upper body.

