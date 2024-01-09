With Winter at its Peak, Know which Fruit is in season right now?

As winter has arrived, people always wonder which fruit is in season right now. The Winter season brings fresh and healthy fruits that are a solid addition of flavors to the buds. Winter does not only bring festivals and chilly breezes but also these seasonal fruits which are known for their unique flavors.

In addition, with the flavors, these fruits are filled with nutrients such as vitamins, fibers, minerals, and many more that contribute to the overall immunity of the body. In this article, we will explore which fruit is in season right now and their benefits.

Understanding which fruit is in season right now and their benefits

Seasonal fruits are tasty, and packed with flavors as well as vital nutrients like vitamins, fibers, minerals, and many more that are essential for the body as it needs it to adapt to this change in climates. Here are some seasonal fruits mentioned below:

Clementine

How to know which fruit is in season right now? (image by vector_corp on freepik)

Clementines, usually appear in December are easily available, and are easy-to-peel snacks that contain Vitamin C, which is a powerful booster that contributes to the immunity of the body. Clementines contain sweet juices in them that enhance the flavor of the fruit and make it a refreshing winter snack.

Grapefruit

(image of vecstock on freepik)

Grapefruits appear in January and stay until early summer and it has a little acidic and slightly bitter taste. You can either have grapefruit by peeling or cutting.

They are rich in antioxidants and vitamins which help boost the immunity of the body. As grapefruits are a little bitter, consuming them with a pinch of sugar can balance out the sour flavor and can be enjoyed in winter.

Kiwi

Which fruit is in season right now (image by sketchepedia on freepik)

Kiwis are available from winter to spring and when we cut them open, they show a bright green pulp and small, edible black seeds embedded in it. Kiwis were formerly grown in California and are a unique combination of sweet taste and amazing texture. The skin of kiwi is edible too and they are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and dietary fiber.

Lemon

Which fruit is in season right now (image racool_studio on frepik)

Lemons are not generally related to winter but there is a difference between regular lemons and Meyer lemons, which are usually available from November through April. These are used for many purposes such as in lemonades, squeezing into the salads as lemons give that tanginess to the food items and drinks. They contain Vitamin C which helps regulate the overall immunity of the body.

Orange

Which fruit is in season right now (image by racool_studio on freepik)

Oranges are juicy, sweet, and sometimes sour fruits that are rich in Vitamin C, mainly available from November to May. It helps in providing immunity to the overall body, and blood oranges are a reflection of raspberries and cherries because of their sweet flavor, have become one of the many options of seasonal fruits.

Tangerine

Which fruit is in season right now (image by bearfotos on freepik)

Tangerines are sweeter than orange and are available from November to April. Due to being sweeter, it is a good option to consider over other citrus fruits. The presence of Vitamin C along with enhanced immunity to the body makes them a good addition to your fruits to eat list.

Seasonal fruits are tasty, citrus-filled additions that contain different types of nutrition that contribute to the overall well-being of the body, and consumption of these can also help you adapt to the changing weather. These fruits will certainly make your winters fruitful!