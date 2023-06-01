World Milk Day 2023: How drinking milk can improve your overall health?   

Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1 every year and has been celebrated since 2001.

According to the FAO, the purpose behind celebrating World Milk Day is to bring the importance of milk as a global food and promote the dairy industry and farming.

This year, the theme of World Milk Day is to bring attention to how dairy, particularly milk, is reducing its environmental footprint and providing nutritious foods and livelihoods. The website of the FAO reads:

"Together, we will drive an active narrative that integrates the environmental, societal and nutritional impacts of the sector."

Milk is considered one of the most versatile products that can be consumed in a variety of ways.

It can be consumed either by itself or added or mixed with other foods and drinks. It's nutrient-rich and also an excellent source of many essential minerals and vitamins, including protein, calcium and vitamin D.

What are the different types of milk?

The purpose behind celebrating World Milk Day is to bring the importance of milk as a global food. (Photo via Pexels/Alexas Fotos)

There are different sources of milk including sheep, cow, goat and camel. When it comes to dairy milk, the major four types of milk include whole milk, reduced-fat milk, fat-free milk and low-fat milk.

Each of them contains several essential ingredients and also has different amounts of milk fat. Some of the common milk alternatives include almond milk, soy milk, hemp milk, coconut milk, flax milk, cashew milk and oat milk.

Milk nutrition

Milk contains several essential nutrients. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Milk contains the following essential nutrients:

protein

fat

calcium

potassium

phosphorous

vitamin D

vitamin B12

vitamin B2

choline

selenium

World Milk Day: Health benefits of milk

On the occasion of World Milk Day, here we provide you with some surprising benefits of drinking milk.

Excellent source of quality protein

Milk is one of the best sources of protein - an important compound that's necessary for many vital processes and functions in the body, including regulating the immune system, repairing cells, and muscle growth and development.

Milk contains all nine of the essential amino acids, which makes it a complete protein. Several studies suggest that regular consumption of milk reduces age-related muscle loss and improves physical performance in older adults, too.

Strengthens bones

Milk is also considered good for bones, as it provides calcium and vitamin D. Studies suggest that drinking milk may help prevent osteoporosis, too.

It has also been shown to improve muscle repair in athletes. Consuming milk, especially after a workout, can reduce muscle damage, boost strength, enhance muscle repair and prevent muscle soreness.

Improves brain health

Studies have shown that older adults who drink milk or consume more dairy products have more glutathione in the brain. Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that improves brain health.

Versatile

Milk is a highly nutritious and versatile ingredient. Aside from drinking it, you can also consume it in a variety of ways.

Milk can be added to your favorite smoothies, oatmeal, soups, coffee and shakes, and can be even added to a variety of dessert recipes.

Milk offers several health benefits. (Photo via Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood)

While milk is beneficial and offers several health benefits, people with lactose intolerance might not be able to digest it because of lactose – a sugar that's found in milk and other dairy products. Some people choose not to drink milk or dairy products due to health concerns, dietary restrictions and various other ethical reasons.

Now that you know about these amazing benefits of milk, make sure to add it to your everyday diet to attain its several benefits. Celebrate World Milk Day by preparing some delicious milkshakes and desserts, and enjoy them with your loved ones.

Happy World Milk Day 2023!

Poll : 0 votes