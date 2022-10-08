5 Super Brain Yoga Exercises to Boost Your Gray Matter

Yoga exercises and poses tend to be some of the most effective methods that will help in boosting gray matter of the brain. Yoga exercises help in synchronizing breath with movement, which relax and re-align your brain and, in turn, help in increasing the gray matter of the brain.

We have carefully created a list of the five best and most effective yoga exercises that will help in boosting gray matter.

Best Super Brain Yoga Exercises to Boost Your Gray Matter

1. Lotus Pose or Padmasana

Lotus pose is one of the simplest and most meditative yoga exercises that help in complete relaxation by clearing out negative thoughts and emotions. It also helps in boosting concentration power.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the ground with your legs extended completely in front of you with your spine erect.

Next, bend your left leg from the knee and bring the same leg onto your right thigh.

In this position, your heel should be as close to the abdomen as possible, and your feet should be pointed upward.

Repeat the same process with your right leg and position it on your left thigh.

Keep your spine erect and take deep breaths.

2. Plow Pose or Halasana

Plow poses are also one of the dynamic yoga exercises that will help in enhancing your brain memory through the high focus and flexibility that is required to do this pose.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground with your back flat, hands on the side of your body, and palm pressed to the ground.

With your core muscles engaged, lift your feet off the floor so that they make an angle of ninety degrees.

Next, slowly and steadily, raise your hips and back off the ground and bring your legs over your head so that your toes are positioned on the floor above your head.

Hold and relax for a few breaths before gently releasing.

3. Yoga Headstand or Sirsasana

Yoga headstand pose is one of the most advanced yoga exercises that will significantly boost blood flow towards your brain. This pose also helps in enhancing mental functions and relieving stress.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume the tabletop position on the ground with your shoulders just stacked over your wrists and hips stacked above your knees.

Position your elbows directly underneath the shoulder and press your forearms to the ground.

Clasp both your hands around the alternate elbows and then release your hands.

Position the crown of your head on the ground before raising your hips and extending your legs similar to a downward facing dog pose.

Bring your feet towards your head so that your hips are near your shoulders as much as possible.

Raise your legs off the floor one at a time and find your balance.

Hold this position for a few moments before releasing.

4. Humming Bee Breathing or Bhramari Pranayama

Humming bee breathing tends to be one of the simplest and most effective yoga exercises that will help in calming your mind and enhancing concentration. Regularly performing this yoga exercise will help in boosting gray matter by releasing negative emotions.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by finding a nice and comfortable spot and assume the seated position on the ground with your eyes closed and a smile on your lips.

Understand your body’s sensation to the quietness and calmness around you.

Next, position your index fingers on your ears in between the cartilage of your cheek and ear and gently press down on it.

Breathe in and start making a humming sound similar to the bee. Repeat.

You can incorporate the pitch that you are comfortable with, although a higher pitch seems to work better.

5. Seated Forward Bend or Paschimottanasana

This is among the most popular yoga exercises that will help in calming the brain and reducing mental exhaustion and fatigue. It also aids in effective stress management.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the ground with your legs extended in the front and with your back straight.

Make sure that your thighs are pressed onto the ground.

Next, bring your upper body forward by leaning from your hips, keeping your arms completely straightened, and your thumbs to be positioned on your soles.

Lengthen your tailbone and bring your head towards your legs.

Hold for a few breaths before gently releasing by straightening your body.

Bottom Line

The yoga exercises listed above tend to be some of the most efficient ways to boost dark matter in the brain. The synchronization of your breath and movements will have a positive impact on your brain and will help you quieten down the usual chatter of the brain.

Other advantages of the aforementioned yoga exercises include better concentration, realignment of the mind, rejuvenation, and effective stress management.

