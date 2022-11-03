Yoga exercises involve more than just meditation or chants. They provide innumerable benefits, and offer a great way to maintain strength and increase flexibility.

Specific yoga exercises will help you by reducing tension from the muscles, boosting the circulation of the body, reducing stress, and alleviating pain from the muscles. These, in turn, contribute to increasing your strength and flexibility.

Here we have a list of five of the best yoga exercises that you can include into your workout routine to keep you strong and flexible.

Yoga Exercises to Keep You Strong and Flexible

1. Head to Knee Pose or Janu Sirsasana

Head-to-knee poses belong to a group of dynamic yoga exercises that enhance the flexibility of your thighs, hips, and back.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the sitting position on the ground with your spine lengthened, and straighten your left leg to the front.

Next, bend your right knee outwards and to the side before pressing your right foot into the left inner thigh.

Maintain a tall position on your back with your arms raised above your head.

Bend your body forward by folding through your hips and towards your left leg.

Grab the outstretched leg with both your palms for a few minutes before gently releasing.

2. Wide-Angled Seated Forward Bend or Upavistha Konasana

This yoga exercise involves an intense forward bend which will not only boost the flexibility of your body but also open your hip region.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in a comfortable sitting position on the ground with your legs extended to the front of your body and spine lengthened.

With your toes angled towards the ceiling, open both your legs as much as you can by moving them to the side.

Next, straighten both your arms above your head before folding your upper body to the front from the waist above.

Reach forward with both your palms and hold for a few moments. Gently release.

3. Cow-Face Yoga Pose or Gomukhasana

Cow-faced yoga poses will help in effectively stretching your arms, chest, and shoulders along with opening up your chest region.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in a comfortable sitting position on the ground with a lengthened spine and lifted chest.

Your legs should ideally be folded, with your left shin crossing over your right thigh and vice versa.

Bring your right arm over your head before bending it downward so that your fingers are pointed at your spine.

Next, bring your left arm to the back and bend it upward to your spine to meet your right hand.

You can also position your left hand on the right elbow before gently drawing it to the left side.

Try to bring your right hand closer to your spine. This is the less intense version.

Hold before gently releasing.

4. Eye of the Needle Pose or Suchindrasana

Eye of the needle pose is a great yoga exercise to enhance your posture, stretch your legs and back, and open your hip region.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in a lying position on the ground with your back and feet pressed towards the floor and knees bent.

Next, bring your right knee towards your chest and cross your right ankle across your body and position it on your left thigh.

Raise your left leg off the ground.

Next, bring your right hand in between your legs just like threading the needle, and later, reach with your left hand at the back of your left thigh to hold with your right hand.

Keep both your feet flexed, and try to bring your left thigh closer towards your chest.

Hold before gently releasing.

5. Intense Side Stretch Pose or Parsvottanasana

Intense side stretches are some of the most effective yoga exercises that will enhance your posture and balance along with stimulating digestion.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the standing position with a good posture on your body.

Your right foot should be facing forward to the front while your left foot remains positioned at the back. Your toes should turn out slightly.

Keep your hips squared before gently placing your palms on your hips.

Bring your upper body forward by bending from the hips above with your chin tucked in towards your chest.

Bring your hands to the ground and hold for a few moments. Swap sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

The yoga exercises listed above comprise twisting and bending movements that will enable you to stay strong and flexible. You can begin with a few simple movements, and after building a good amount of strength and flexibility in the body, you can move onto more advanced yoga exercises.

Some of the advantages provided by the yoga exercises include increased range of motion, improved posture, lesser risk of injury, reduced stress, lower muscle pain, and alleviating muscle tightness.

Poll : 0 votes