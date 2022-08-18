5 Best Yoga Exercises That Will Slim You Down

Yoga exercises provide a multitude of benefits, including balanced metabolism, toned muscles, enhanced flexibility, better stress management, increased mindfulness and focus, reduction in anxiety, effective weight management, improved cardio health, and so on.

Yoga Exercises for Slim Body

Yoga for slimming is associated with improved confidence and interpersonal relationships. Here is a curated list of five yoga asanas that will let you lose weight and get a slim body.

1. Boat Pose or Naukasana

The boat pose is among the most incredibly effective yoga exercises, which boosts your metabolism and tones your muscles. It is an easy pose that targets the core muscles and will help you to get rid of flab in the stomach region.

How should you do it?

Position yourself in an upright sitting position with your legs extended forward. Now bend your knees before lifting both your legs and feet off the floor and straightening them in the air. Slightly lean your upper body backward, so that your legs and upper body create a "V" shape. Now extend your hands forward at shoulder level. Stay in the boat pose for a few moments before releasing and returning to the center position. Repeat.

2. Warrior Pose or Virabhadrasana

Warrior poses are fantastic yoga exercises that will help you slim down by stretching your entire body and toning your muscles throughout. This yoga pose will also help in building greater stability in the body along with strengthening the muscles.

How should you do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with your feet placed together. Now stretch one foot to the front and push the other one to the back. Bend the knee that is positioned in the front while the rear leg is in a parallel position to the floor. Lift your hands above your head in an extended manner. Hold the warrior pose for a few seconds before releasing. Swap sides and repeat.

3. Cobra Pose

The cobra pose is an excellent yoga exercise for losing fat because it focuses on the stomach and the back. It lengthens the spine, removes fat from around the chin, and makes your digestive organs stronger. This leads to an erect posture, which uses more energy, and improved metabolism, which means less fat accumulation, and therefore a slim body.

How should you do it?

Lie on your stomach on the floor with your legs well extended and toes fixed firmly. Keep your hands on the side with each palm facing your legs. Press onto the palms to lift your head, chest, and back off the floor with fingers spread evenly in proportion to the shoulder blades. Now try to bend backward while driving your stomach forward. Hold the cobra pose for a few moments before releasing it with an exhale. Repeat.

4. Standing Forward Bend or Uttanasana

The standing forward bend is one of the most dynamic yoga exercises that you can include in your regular workout routine for slimming down. It will efficiently stretch your muscles throughout the body along with building greater stability in the body.

How should you do it?

Stand erect with feet hip-width apart. Bend from the hips to bring your torso toward the floor and rest your palms on the floor close to your feet. Push your forehead as close to your knees as possible. Do not bend your knees and keep your legs completely straight throughout the movement. Hold the standing forward bend for a few moments before releasing.

5. Bridge Pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

The bridge pose is among the easiest yoga exercises that you can do to get a slim body. It gives a good stretch to your body by specifically targeting your stomach, back, and hips. This will enable you to get a toned body along with building stability and balance.

How should you do it?

Assume your position on the floor by lying flat on your back. Bend your knees with your feet flat on the floor while placing them hip-width apart. Bring your feet toward your hips with your feet parallel to each other. Raise your body while pushing your stomach toward the ceiling with your chin tucked in and chest off the floor. Hold the bridge pose for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Regular practice of the abovementioned yoga exercises will help you lose excess fat and slim down. These are extremely versatile options that do not require any special equipment and can be done anywhere. Mindfulness arising out of yoga practice leads to making healthy lifestyle choices. Therefore, yoga should be coupled with a proper diet, enough hydration, and good sleep to attain a slim body efficiently.

