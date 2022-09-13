5 Best Low-Impact Yoga Exercises for Weight Loss

With recent work from home, many of us are adopting home-based workouts for weight loss. In light of this, we have come across five basic moves that can serve as effective yoga exercises for weight loss. But, as you might expect, some yoga practices are more effective than others. If you're looking to lose weight with yoga, you may want to try these five low-impact moves.

Extended Side Angle and 4 other Best Low-Impact Yoga Exercises for Weight Loss

To maximize weight loss and prevent injuries, aim to attend a more active yoga class at least three times per week for at least an hour, and a more relaxing class the other day.

1) Mountain Pose

In Tadasana or Mountain Pose, the body's metabolism improves a great deal. This, in turn, allows the body to burn calories much faster than it would otherwise. Thus, any efforts made towards weight loss will be more effective if Tadasana is practiced regularly.

This exercise is also a great way to stretch out your spine and get your hips aligned. The key is to imagine reaching up through your toes and lengthening down through your head, shoulders, and pelvis.

Learn how you can do this pose at home.

2) Downward Facing Dog

Adho Mukha Svanasana, or Downward Facing Dog, is a yoga pose that works several muscles in your body. This asana tones your lower abdominal region and can help strengthen your core, which helps shed fat from your abdomen.

Beginners frequently lean too far forward in this pose, making it look more like a plank. You must not do this. Instead, concentrate on keeping your weight mostly on your legs and lifting your hips high, with your heels stretching toward the floor.

Learn more about this posture here.

3) Extended Side Angle

Most of the time, we don't engage our obliques in our daily activities. However, when you perform this yoga pose, it activates and deeply stretches your obliques. This helps tone and strengthen these muscles.

While practicing this pose, the block should rest lightly on your thighs; it should not bear much weight. By keeping your shoulders open, you stay aware of the alignment of your torso. If you reach towards the floor before you're ready, you may compromise the position of the torso, turning your chest towards the floor instead of toward the ceiling.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to perform this posture.

4) Crscent Lunge Pose

The Crescent Lunge Pose stretches the hip flexors and quadriceps. It can be especially helpful for runners and cyclists who spend a lot of time sitting. It also opens the chest, shoulders, and torso. Practice this pose to build your balance and stability.

This pose helps with digestion and gut health by applying pressure to the abdomen area. This further stimulates the internal organs, which in turn aids in weight loss. Revolved crescent lunges also help to relieve constipation, bloating, and other digestive issues.

Here's a detailed guide on how you can practice this move at home.

5) Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is an excellent yoga pose for trimming belly fat and strengthening the core muscles. The gravitational force that you have to counter while performing this pose acts on the core muscles, burning belly fat and promoting weight loss. It also improves flexibility and strengthens shoulder muscles.

If Bridge Pose seems too intense, you can modify it by placing blocks under your shoulders. This will enable you to ground down into your feet and use your leg muscles more.

Learn more about bridge posture or follow the simple guide mentioned in the video below.

How Many Times a Week Should Beginners Do Yoga for Weight Loss?

If you're just beginning an exercise regimen, it may seem overwhelming to do a different activity every day. But there's no harm in practicing yoga every day, as long as you start with poses like the ones listed above.

The greatest benefit to yoga is that it has no major time commitment. You can choose to take as little or as much time as you want with it, whether it's every day, twice a week, or once a month. It is entirely up to you and your body.

Takeaway

Yoga is an important weight loss tool because it gives you an opportunity to relax, spend time on yourself, and practice breathing exercises that can help lower your blood pressure and heart rate. Low-impact yoga exercises for weight loss are a gentler version of yoga that provides many of the same benefits while putting less strain on your body.

The key is to find the right yoga exercise for you, and those offered here are a great place to start. What's more, they allow you to achieve more than simply a decrease in body fat. Yoga has been shown to improve mood, muscle tone, focus, and flexibility—so why not try it out?

