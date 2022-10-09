Dua Lipa Reveals 5 Yoga Poses That Keep Her Centered and Grounded

Dua Lipa is one of the most highly talented musicians of this generation who has taken the industry by storm. She has several accolades to her name, including the Billboard Music Awards, Brits Awards, Grammy Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Besides music, Dua Lipa also has a great aptitude for fitness and workout. Her workout routine tends to mix different types of activities such as strength training, cardio exercises, Pilates, yoga, and dance.

According to the singer, working out has not only helped her stay toned and lean but has also enhanced her overall fitness level, which has been beneficial for being on stage. Working out has not only helped her to increase the strength of the body but also helped her build cardiovascular fitness.

5 Yoga Poses That Help Dua Lipa Stay Centered and Grounded

With long tours and intense performances on stage, Dua Lipa’s fitness routine has certainly helped her to a greater extent. She practices yoga poses and routines daily to stay focused, strong, and grounded. The singer mentioned that yoga has helped her through increasingly turbulent times that have affected her overall being.

Dua Lips recently shared five of the best yoga poses that have helped her stay centered and grounded:

“[They] have got me through some really intense pre and post-show days — I hope they bring you the same peace I’ve found in them.”

1. Headstand Yoga Pose

Headstand yoga poses are one of the hardest yet wonderful ways to improve circulation as well as boost brain function. This is what the singer has to say about the exercise:

“A core-strengthening exercise I do every day . . . Inverting myself also does it for my mind; it gives me both a literal and metaphorical different perspective to life, bringing it full cycle as I work on my strength, balance and focus.”

2. Downward Facing Dog Yoga Pose

Downward facing dogs are some of the most popular yoga poses that help the body reconnect with calm energy. Dua Lipa says:

“I love starting my day with one of these . . . It’s the best indicator to realize how my body is feeling; whenever I feel my heels on the ground, I know my body is loose and ready.”

This yoga pose tends to provide a multitude of benefits such as stretching your posterior chain completely, building strength in the muscles, effectively engaging your core muscles, and more.

3. Happy Baby Pose

A happy baby pose tends to be a dynamic yoga move that helps in opening up your pelvic region and strengthening your leg muscles. This yoga pose will completely relax your body along with aiding you build greater mobility for the body. The singer, who includes this Asana in her routine, shares that:

“I guess babies have it all figured out! This is my favourite passive hip opener, I could sway side to side in this pose all day."

4. Pigeon Pose

Pigeon poses are also an important part of Dua’s yoga routine. She uses the pigeon pose to release all tension and effectively open up the hip and pelvic region. Regularly doing this yoga pose also helps her maintain flexibility and reduces the likelihood of injuries, which has enabled her to perform efficiently on-stage.

The singer notes:

“Our hips store so much stagnant energy, and breathing into a pigeon is the best release for all that tension."

5. Simple Spine Twist

A simple spinal twist is also a daily ritual of Dua Lipa’s routine to release all the tightness from the muscles. The twisting movement of this yoga pose will also help in releasing tension from the muscles along with working on your posterior chain effectively.

Practicing a simple spinal twist will also help in rejuvenating and realigning your body completely.

Takeaway

The yoga poses listed above are some of Dua Lipa’s favorites that provide her with a multitude of benefits including opening up the hip and pelvic region, building greater body strength, increasing flexibility, building stability, rejuvenating the mind, and increasing core strength.

You should also try out some of the Dua Lipa’s favorite grounded yoga poses that keep her centered and focused.

