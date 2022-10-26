Zac Efron Looks Ripped While Training for His Upcoming Role in The Iron Claw

Zac Efron is already training for his next physical role, following The Greatest Beer Run Ever. The actor will play the real-life world heavyweight champion, Kevin Von Erich, in a movie about the Van Erichs — a family who helped shape professional wrestling during the later half of the 20th century.

In a picture tweeted by Complex, Efron is seen in great shape, with some jacked arms and a defined chest apart from his usual six-pack abs. The last time Efron dramatically altered his body for a role was for Baywatch in 2017, but he described that process as less than ideal.

Zac Efron’s latest Instagram post has garnered a lot of attention from fans, who are commenting on how ripped the actor looks when he's in athletic gear.

As per Nylon, The Iron Claw is a documentary about the Von Erich family, who adopted the “Von Erich” surname after patriarch Fritz started using it for his German Nazi in-ring villain persona. The documentary follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport.

The Iron Claw is expected to hit all the big points: namely, that four brothers died before they were 25 (with two committing suicide), and one brother died at 33.

Actor Zac Efron shot to fame with his work in the popular Disney film series High School Musical. His star rose after he played a teenage heartthrob on screen. He’s also known for his role in other films, such as The Greatest Showman, Dirty Grandpa, and Baywatch.

Efron had a big year in 2017. He gained a lot of weight in preparation for his role in Baywatch, a movie he starred in alongside megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. To bulk up and build muscle, Efron followed a strict diet and exercise regimen.

Recently, Efron said that he now follows a specific clean eating plan to maintain his energy level every day and stay in ketosis.

The actor tried various diets, including vegetarianism and veganism, but switched after his body wasn't processing vegetables properly. Now, the cover star of Men's Health's October issue — who looks insanely ripped — eats clean fish or meat with sweet potatoes.

He follows a diet of two meals daily, and both have a fair share of meat. Early in the morning, he does some cardio to get his blood flowing. At 11 am, he breaks his fast with bone broth soup and vegetables along with clean proteins, like elk and chicken.

Later in the evening, he packs the carbs on with another serving of meat and a healthy carbohydrate like sweet potatoes or quinoa.

Being a movie star takes a lot of hard work, but that doesn’t mean that the stars themselves don’t have fun along the way. Zac Efron seems to be having a blast training for The Iron Claw, and he looks downright ripped in recent photos.

We can’t wait to see how Zac Efron will look as Fritz Von Erich. As of now, we only have a few set photos, but it looks like he has really put the work in.

