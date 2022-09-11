Zac Efron’s New Intermittent Diet Helps Him Maintain His Incredible Chiseled Physique

Zac Efron is among the most prominent actors in Hollywood who has gained recognition for his fabulous acting skills, shredded physique, and boyish charms. He gained worldwide popularity for his character Troy Bolton in the trilogy 'High School Musical'. He subsequently rose to mainstream Hollywood with movies such as Dirty Grandpa, New Year’s Eve, The Lucky Ones, and more.

Efron also has won several accolades: CinemaCon, Daytime Emmy Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and more. Being a fitness enthusiast, he takes good care of his workout and diet routine, which is his secret to his incredibly chiseled physique.

In a recent video, the actor shared the incorporation of a new diet routine called intermittent diet. So, let’s understand more about his new diet that has helped him maintain his chiseled physique.

Zac Efron’s New Intermittent Diet for Chiseled Physique

Besides being one of the best actors in Hollywood, Zac Efron has also been a fitness enthusiast who works hard to maintain his physique. Often, he has completely changed his diet and workout routine to meet the character requirements he has to play on screen.

While shooting for the movie 'Baywatch', his diet mostly consisted of meat, sweet potatoes, and lean fish to maintain chiseled abs and shredded arms. While shooting for 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', there were no hard dietary restrictions, and he ate whatever he wanted. That also allowed him to explore Thailand's culinary taste of soups and noodles.

Therefore, it's needless to say that Efron goes above and beyond to play his character on-screen perfectly. Maybe that's why he's one of the favorite actors of fans and media in Hollywood.

Efron has experimented with many types of diet routines to understand what works best for his body. In a video, he said that swapping veganism with intermittent fasting has been helpful, as the vegan diet was not suitable for his body.

In his new intermittent diet, he follows a strict diet routine where he consumes only two meals throughout the day. However, these meals have generous portions of meat to help him maintain his chiseled physique and aid his workout routine by boosting his energy.

The actor's new diet routine is based on consuming nutrition that helps him sustain himself throughout the day by having specific meals.

Efron has his first meal of the day at around 11:00 in the morning after completing his cardio workout. The meal usually consists of protein, such as chicken and elk, along with vegetables and bone broth soup. He has his second meal of the evening, which is filled with carbohydrates and usually consists of a generous serving of meat along with quinoa and potatoes.

This diet routine of Efron is jam-packed with different types of nutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, and vitamins. It also aids in muscle gain along with building strength.

Before incorporating his new intermittent diet, Efron followed a vegan diet. He gave up on meat and dairy products completely while consuming vegan smoothies to reap the maximum benefits of veganism.

During this time, Efron focused on incorporating the maximum amount of fruits and vegetables in his diet. He even gave up eating his favorite food - organ meat - and also gave up consuming liver and onions.

However, after years of practicing veganism, Efron understood that it was in disagreement with his body, as he was not able to digest and process vegetables in the right way. That affected his health and fitness, and hindered his workout routine.

Fom a moral point of view, Efron preferred being a vegan due to the negative impact of animal husbandry and dairy on the environment and animals themselves.

However, after years of practicing veganism, he understood that this diet was just not working, and he had to make some changes to his routine. That's why he stopped being vegan and started with intermittent fasting, as veganism deprived him of his favorite delicacies.

Bottom Line

Zac Efron has experimented with various types of diet routines to understand what works best for his body. That has certainly been one of the most contributing factors towards helping him maintain his chiseled body.

Furthermore, he pairs a nutritious diet with a proper workout routine that has enabled him to get a toned and shredded body.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav