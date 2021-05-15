Kentucky Cup winner Arklow ends 6 months break, joins Louisville Stakes

Remember Arklow? The champion racing horse that won last year's $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes at Kentucky Downs. The Grade1-winning turf specialist is about to return from its nearly six-month break in the upcoming Louisville Stakes at Churchill Downs on May 15.

The $150,000 Louisville Stakes, which runs at 1.5 miles on the Matt Winn Turf Course, is the featured event on Churchill Downs' 11-horse racing program. The 7-year-old Arklow has been off since winning the 2020 Hollywood Turf Cup (G2) at Del Mar.

Trained by Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox, Arklow has recorded eight lifetime victories in his 31 starts. He also won the 2017 American Turf (G2).

The upcoming Louisville Stakes is expected to bring a lot of action and excitement to racing sports.

Joining the race will be veteran horse racing trainer Bill Mott, who is looking to extend his racing lead with Trinity Farm's Sycamore Stakes G3 winner Red Knight. The 7-year-old Red Knight scored sixth in last month's Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) and finished second to Arklow in last year's million-dollar Kentucky Turf Cup (G3T).

Mott is hoping this week's horse race will give them a chance to beat Arklow. Trainer Kenneth McPeek is also coming to the racing event along with his entry, Walking L Thoroughbreds' Fighting Seabee.

Who's joining Arklow in the Louisville Stakes

Here's the complete list for this week's Louisville Stakes (along with their jockey and trainer):

1. Arklow (Jockey Florent Geroux, Trainer Brad Cox)

2. Artemus Eagle (Jockey Gabriel Saez, Trainer Waylon Cundiff)

3. Imperador (ARG) (Jockey Joe Talamo, Trainer Paolo Lobo)

4. Spooky Channel (Jockey Francisco Arrieta, Trainer Jason Barkley)

5. Strong Tide (Jockey Marcelino Pedroza, Trainer Mike Lauer)

6. Fantasioso (ARG) (Jockey Julien Leparoux, Trainer Ignacio Correas IV)

7. Jais's Solitude (Jockey Declan Cannon, Trainer Eddie Kenneally)

8. Red Knight (Jockey James Graham, Trainor Bill Mott)

9. Fighting Seabee (Jockey Chris Landeros, Trainer Kenneth McPeek)

10. Monarchs Glen (GB) (Jockey Adam Beschizza, Trainer Michael Maker)

11. Ajourneytofreedom (Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Trainor Michael Maker)

12. Bakers Bay (Jockey Corey Lanerie, Trainer Shug McGaughey)

13. Crafty Daddy (Jockey Brian Hernandez, Trainer Kenneth McPeek)

14. Admiralty Pier (Jockey Drayden Van Dyke, Trainer Barbara Minshall).