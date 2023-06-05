2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Live Stream Reddit alternatives: How to watch and other info

Streaming is the new way to watch sports and NHL is no different with many fans turning to Reddit to find streams.

Of course, the Stanley Cup Final is broadcasted on TNT in the United States and CBC and Sportsnet in Canada, but some fans don't have cable. With that, streams are often a way for people to watch.

One of the best sites to find streams for NHL games is Reddit.

Where to find NHL Stanley Cup streams on Reddit?

The first place to look on Reddit is r/NHLStreams and in the discussion tab, people will post links to streams, and fans can go through them and click on them to see if they work.

Oftentimes, some streams will be blocked but Reddit has been proven to find streams for fans who don't have cable for the Stanley Cup Finals. It is also useful for Canadians following the news that NHL Live is geo-blocked in Canada.

“The NHL LIVE streaming service will no longer be available in Canada at the conclusion of this NHL season, but next season fans can use SN NOW to watch all the same out-of-market and national games,” Rogers Sports and Media spokesperson Jason Jackson confirmed in an email.

However, in 2022, a Federal Court judge granted three broadcasters the “unprecedented” ability to require all major Canadian internet providers to block access in real-time to web pages illegally streaming National Hockey League games for the rest of the season.

Yet, even with the block, streams are still working for the Stanley Cup Finals, which the Judge knew would happen, as piracy streams are often based outside of North America and harder to shut down.

“Despite the steps they have taken thus far, the piracy continues and there are not any further remedies that are likely to be effective to stop it,” Judge William Pentney wrote.

"The pirates have adopted new measures to avoid detection and defeat site blocking, including moving their infringing content from site to site on a regular basis. Court approval would be impossible prior to each new blocking step because these efforts need to happen in real-time in order to be effective."

Along with Reddit, NHL66.ir is a great alternative streaming service for NHL fans outside of Canada as the site is geo-blocked for Canadians, but should work for the rest of the world who want to watch the Stanley Cup Finals.

Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights are up 1-0 in the series over the Florida Panthers with Game 2 set for Monday night.

