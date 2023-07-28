3 active NHL players who were in the league before 2004/05 lockout

As the curtains close on an era of exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, the NHL bids farewell to one of its greatest players of all time - Patrice Bergeron.

With his recent retirement, the hockey world stands in awe of his accomplishments and leadership, marking the end of an era that began before the historic 2004-05 NHL lockout.

Today, only three players remain from that bygone era, defying the odds and continuing to grace the ice with their indomitable spirit.

#1, Brent Burns

Known for his exceptional skills and unique appearance, Brent Burns has been a stalwart defenseman in the NHL for over two decades. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL entry draft, Burns quickly established himself as a formidable presence on the blue line. His aggressive style of play, coupled with his offensive prowess, has made him a force to be reckoned with.

Throughout his illustrious career, Burns has earned multiple accolades, including being named to the NHL First All-Star Team and winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2017.

Now donning the teal of the Carolina Hurricanes, Burns continues to lead by example, inspiring younger generations with his tenacity and passion for the game.

#2, Marc-Andre Fleury

Dubbed "Flower" for his remarkable agility and acrobatic saves, Marc-Andre Fleury has been a goaltending icon since he was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003.

He played an instrumental role in the Penguins' three Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Fleury's reflexes and consistency have made him one of the most reliable goaltenders in the league.

As his career progressed, Fleury moved on to join the Vegas Golden Knights, and then to Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild in 2022.

#3, Eric Staal

A player with a knack for scoring crucial goals, Eric Staal has been a fixture in the league since being drafted second overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2003. The centerman's blend of speed, skill, and hockey intelligence has seen him excel throughout his journey in the league.

Staal's career highlights include a Stanley Cup victory with the Hurricanes in 2006 and being selected to numerous All-Star Games. He has proven to be a leader both on and off the ice, serving as captain for several teams during his career.