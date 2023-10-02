3 biggest issues facing the Los Angeles Kings this season

The Los Angeles Kings are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of young talent and experienced players, but they face several significant challenges that will shape their performance and future trajectory. These challenges encompass areas such as goaltending, prospect development, and defensive stability.

Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Kings:

#1 Subpar Goaltending

A significant challenge for the Los Angeles Kings is the uncertainty surrounding their goaltending situation. With Phoenix Copley and Cam Talbot as the primary goaltenders, there are questions about whether this duo can provide the consistency and reliability required for success in the NHL.

Goaltending is often a cornerstone of a competitive team, and the Kings need their netminders to step up and deliver strong performances. Whether through internal development or exploring other options, addressing the goaltending issue is paramount for the team's competitiveness.

#2 Brandt Clarke's Development

The Kings have high hopes for their prospect Brandt Clarke, who is expected to be a cornerstone defenseman for the franchise. However, there is an element of uncertainty regarding whether Clarke will fulfill his potential and become a top-tier NHL defenseman.

His development is crucial to the Kings' future success, and they must provide him with the necessary support and opportunities to reach his full potential. Whether Clarke can establish himself as a big-time player will significantly impact the team's defensive stability and overall performance.

#3 Defensive Core Behind Doughty

The Los Angeles Kings boast an elite defenseman in Drew Doughty, but there are concerns about the defensive core behind him. Finding the right mix of players and pairings to complement Doughty and provide defensive stability is a challenge. With Vladislav Gavrikov in the mix, the Kings must determine how to maximize the effectiveness of their blue line. Ensuring that Doughty has a reliable supporting cast is essential for the team's defensive structure and overall competitiveness.