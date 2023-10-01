3 biggest issues facing the Philadelphia Flyers this season

The Philadelphia Flyers have had their share of ups and downs in recent years, and as they prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that will impact their path to rebuilding and success. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Flyers.

#1 Nic Deslauriers' contract

One of the most glaring issues for the Philadelphia Flyers is Nic Deslauriers' contract, which still has three more seasons left on it. Deslauriers was signed to a four-year deal that some may argue was an overcommitment, given his limited offensive contributions.

In a rebuilding phase, having a player with a sizeable cap hit who may not fit into the long-term plans can be a hindrance. The Flyers' front office will need to explore options to alleviate this contract burden, such as trades or buyouts, to free up cap space for more strategic investments in the roster.

#2 Rasmus Ristolainen's untradeable contract

The Philadelphia Flyers face another challenge with Rasmus Ristolainen's contract, which makes him nearly untradable during the team's rebuilding phase. While Ristolainen brings a physical presence to the blue line, his contract and term make it challenging to find a trade partner willing to take on his financial commitment.

The Flyers may be stuck with Ristolainen for the foreseeable future, which could limit their flexibility in making other roster moves. This predicament underscores the importance of careful contract management and assessing the long-term implications of player acquisitions.

#3 Lack of a deep prospect pool

The Flyers have struggled to develop a deep prospect pool in recent years, which can be a significant obstacle during a rebuild. A robust prospect pipeline is essential for replenishing the roster with young, talented players who can contribute over the long term. Matvei Michkov is a good start.

The Flyers need to invest in their player development system, make strategic draft choices, and focus on nurturing young talent to ensure a brighter future. A lack of high-end prospects can slow down the rebuilding process and hinder the team's competitiveness.

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges on their plate. Addressing Nic Deslauriers' contract, managing the situation with Rasmus Ristolainen's deal, and building a deeper prospect pool are the top issues requiring attention.

While rebuilding can be a complex and challenging process, careful planning and smart decision-making by the Flyers' management can help set the team on a path toward future success.