3 Edmonton Oilers players the team should part ways with ahead of trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have turned their entire season around and are now firmly in a playoff spot. Edmonton will likely be active at the trade deadline to strengthen their roster as they look to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers could trade draft picks, prospects, or players off their roster to make it work and here are three names they should consider letting go before Mar. 8.

3 players the Edmonton Oilers should trade ahead of the NHL deadline

#1, Jack Campbell, G

Jack Campbell signed a five-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers two off-seasons ago to become the team's starting goalie. Last season, Campbell struggled and to begin this year he was even worse. It got so bad that Edmonton had to send him down to the AHL.

In the minors, Campbell hasn't found his form and he is someone Edmonton could look to trade to create some cap space. If the Oilers are going to acquire someone who makes a couple of million dollars, Edmonton will need to trade Campbell to make the cap space work.

Given his form, trading Campbell could be a challenge, but it shouldn't be impossible.

#2, Connor Brown, RW

Connor Brown was signed to a one-year deal to help add some offense to the Edmonton Oilers lineup. Brown was coming off a torn ACL but was a nice rebound, candidate, especially due to his success playing with Connor McDavid in the OHL.

However, this season, Brown has just three points in 34 games and has been demoted to the fourth line. Connor Brown is making $4 million this season, and if Edmonton needs to create cap space to bring in another player, he is expendable and someone the Oilers could look to trade.

#3, Philip Broberg, D

One of the top trade chips for the Edmonton Oilers is defenseman Philip Broberg. Broberg is currently playing in the AHL as he has failed to crack Edmonton's lineup. The Swede was drafted eighth overall in 2019 and has reportedly asked for a trade.

Although Oilers GM Ken Holland has said he won't trade Broberg, if Edmonton does want to acquire a key player at the deadline, the defenseman will be a popular name.

Broberg has some trade value and at this point, he should be dealt at the deadline to help Edmonton try to win the Stanley Cup this season.