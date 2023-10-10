The Washington Capitals have been a competitive force in the NHL.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, there are several players ready to break out and make significant contributions to the team's success. Here are a few players to keep an eye on:

Washington Capitals players poised for breakout 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Sonny Milano - Forward

Milano, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks, has been developing within the Capitals' system for the last two seasons.

Known for his offensive talent and playmaking abilities, Milano could emerge as a key offensive contributor for the Capitals in the upcoming season. With the right linemates and opportunities, he has the potential to showcase his skills and become a valuable asset in Washington's offensive arsenal.

Milano's breakout could provide an added scoring dimension to the Capitals' forward group.

#2 Ivan Miroshnichenko - Forward

Miroshnichenko, at just 19, has a wealth of potential to display alongside fellow Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin.

Miroshnichenko's skill set includes excellent speed, agility and a scoring touch. His ability to create offensive chances and contribute on the power play makes him an exciting prospect for the Capitals.

With the opportunity to develop alongside seasoned veterans and learn from one of the best in Ovechkin, Miroshnichenko could break out as a dynamic and impactful forward.

#3 Martin Fehervary - Defenseman

Fehervary, entering his age 24 season, has the potential to emerge as a top-line defender for the Washington Capitals in the near future.

His development over the last few years has been steady, and he has shown the ability to handle increased responsibilities on the blue line. Fehervary is known for his strong defensive play, positioning and ability to move the puck effectively.

As he continues to grow and gain experience, he could break out as a reliable and versatile defenseman for the Capitals. His emergence could help shore up the team's defensive corps.

The 2023-24 season holds great promise for the aforementioned Washington Capitals trio.

Milano, Miroshnichenko and Fehervary bring unique skills and potential to the team. As the Capitals aim to remain competitive and compete for a championship, these emerging talents have the opportunity to break out and make a significant impact on the ice.

Fans have reason to be excited about their potential contributions and role in the Washington Capitals' pursuit of continued success in the upcoming season.