The Philadelphia Flyers recently made a significant signing, bringing aboard Garnet Hathaway on a two-year deal worth an average annual value (AAV) of $2.75 million.

With the team facing a rebuilding phase and expected to be a cellar dweller in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future, Hathaway's acquisition is reminiscent of Oskar Sundqvist's role for the St. Louis Blues.

Here are three reasons why Flyers fans should be optimistic about their team's future with Hathaway:

#1 A vital sandpaper role

One thing fans can anticipate from Garnet Hathaway is his vital sandpaper role on the ice.

Known for his physicality and ability to agitate opponents, Hathaway will bring a gritty presence to the Flyers' lineup. Like Sundqvist's role with the Blues, Hathaway's tenacity will help create space for his teammates, disrupt opponents' plays and inject energy into the team.

His physical play and willingness to engage in battles should make him a fan-favorite and appreciate the effort and intensity he brings to each game.

#2 Garnet Hathaway's leadership and work ethic

Garnet Hathaway's signing also brings leadership and a strong work ethic to the Flyers' locker room.

As the team enters a rebuilding phase, having veterans who lead by example becomes crucial. Hathaway's determination and commitment to the game will serve as an inspiration for the younger players on the team.

His work ethic will set the tone for the Flyers' culture, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication.

#3 Enhanced team identity

With the acquisition of Garnet Hathaway, the Flyers will solidify their team identity. Despite being projected as a cellar dweller, the team could establish an identity built on resilience, physicality and hard-nosed play.

Hathaway's presence aligns with this identity, and his contributions should help shape the team's style of play. Flyers fans can look forward to seeing a team that never backs down, fights for every inch of the ice, and competes fiercely in every game.

As the Philadelphia Flyers sign Garnet Hathaway to a two-year contract, fans can expect his arrival to bring a vital sandpaper role, leadership and a heightened team identity to the organization.

Like Oskar Sundqvist's impact on the St. Louis Blues, Hathaway will bring a physical presence, serve as a leader in the locker room and help define the Flyers' identity as they navigate through a rebuilding phase.

While the team may face challenges in the Eastern Conference, the addition of Hathaway brings a player who will embody the team's never-say-die spirit and inspire fans.

