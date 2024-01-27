3 takeaways from Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 defeat to Florida Panthers in shootout

The Florida Panthers secured a hard-fought, 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, further solidifying their position in the playoff race.

Despite an early power-play goal by the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, the Panthers responded with Evan Rodrigues' backhanded rebound goal on their own power play. Sam Reinhart's power-play goal during a four-minute advantage gave Florida a 2-1 lead in the second period. The Penguins, however, spent significant time on the power play, but the Panthers, led by Bobrovsky's standout saves, successfully nullified multiple penalties. The game saw a dramatic late equalizer by the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, sending it to a scoreless overtime and eventually a shootout.

3 takeaways from Florida Panthers' epic penalty killing performance against Pittsburgh Penguins

Sam Reinhart was the hero for the Panthers, scoring in the second period on the power play, and sealing the game with a goal in the shootout. However, he wasn't the only all-star for Florida though, as the Panthers' road to victory included a record-breaking penalty kill performance and a game-changing goaltending display by Sergei Bobrovsky.

As the Panthers extend their franchise-record road-winning streak to seven games, here are the key takeaways that emerge from their performance against the Penguins:

#1. Bobrovsky and penalty kill heroics

Firstly, Sergei Bobrovsky's standout performance and the Panthers' penalty kill unit shined on the night. Facing relentless power plays from the Penguins, Bobrovsky made outnumbered saves, totaling 35 for the night. Notably, during a four-minute power play, the Panthers killed off the entire duration. Bobrovsky's 11 saves on the penalty kill played a pivotal role in frustrating the Penguins and preserving the Panthers' lead.

#2. Reinhart's impact in shootout and power play

Sam Reinhart continued to shine, both during regulation and in the decisive shootout. With a power-play goal during the second period, Reinhart pulled the Panthers to a lead that nearly stuck. His shootout goal in the third round ultimately sealed the victory. Reinhart's performance also added to his impressive goal-scoring record.

#3. Panthers climbing the standings

The win propelled the Florida Panthers to an impressive 30-14-4 record, placing them just five points behind the Atlantic Division leaders, the Boston Bruins. The Panthers' recent 12-2-2 run helped them surge in the standings, solidifying their playoff aspirations and projecting a similar run in the playoffs last season. The victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins not only extends their road-winning streak, but also cements their status as a force to be reckoned with this season.