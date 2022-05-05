4 leading sports betting sites available for Canadians and how to bet on them

Are you in search of the best betting sites in Canada? You’ve come to the right place! In this detailed guide, you will find all the vital information you need to know about sport betting in Canada.

No matter what kind of punter you are, whether the casual bettor who likes to wager on popular sports like Baseball, Ice Hockey and Soccer, or the kind who prefers to bet on lesser-known sports like Greyhound racing, Gaelic football or Surfing, we’re here to walk you through the beautiful world of online betting sites.

On this page, we’ll compare the best betting sites in Canada and give an honest review of each platform. We’ll also highlight the strengths & weaknesses of each betting site so you can narrow out the right platform that meets your taste.

Ready? Let’s get right into it!

Operators

The average Canadian bettor is all about choice and convenience, which is exactly what the best Canadian sports betting sites have to offer. Right here are the top picks that deliver all the best features that allow for a great betting experience.

1. Sports Interaction: One of Canada's oldest online bookies

Sports Interaction is one among the renowned sites

Launched in 1996, Sports Interaction is one of the oldest and most successful bookies in the industry. With decades of experience, Sports Interaction knows just the right sports, betting markets, and the odds margin to get bettors excited. Bettors also get all the attention they need thanks to its customer support service which is available round the clock. Its apt mobile app also ensures players can place their bets anytime and anywhere.

Features: 24/7 customer support, live betting, early cash out

Apps: N/A

Deposit methods: Interac, Credit/Debit cards, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instadebit, Neosurf, Ecopayz

PowerPlay was launched back in 2018

About: Licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, PowerPlay is one of the most trusted bookies in the industry. Launched in 2018, PowerPlay might still be considered a new player in the industry, but it is by no means an average bookie. On its platform, you can place both pre-game wagers and live bets on the biggest sports and major leagues. Among its long list of features are tons of deposit and withdrawals methods to choose from including traditional options, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency.

Features: Live betting, virtual sports, cash out feature, 20+ sports

Apps: N/A

Deposit methods: Interac (online and e-transfer), credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Ecopayz, Bank Transfer, MuchBetter, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Live stream and quick bet are features of BetVictor

BetVictor is one sportsbook that has been around for ages. Its roots date back to 1946, however, its official sportsbook site debuted in 2000. Since then, the bookie has built a solid reputation for itself in the iGaming market. BetVictor Canada's offerings are no different from what it offers other markets. There is a wide assortment of sports loaded with numerous betting markets and competitive odds to make you a winner. Top notch customer service, fast withdrawals, and a live streaming service also make a part of its generous package. Overall, it is a top pick that most bettors would never go wrong with.

Features: Early cash out, live betting, live streaming, quick bet.

Apps: iOS, Android

Deposit methods: Credit/debit cards, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Bank Transfer, Interac

4. Betway: One of Canada’s Favourites

Betway is a globally recognised betting platform

Introduced in 2006, Betway found itself in a crowded industry. Decades later, Betway is one of the most recognized sport betting Canada sites available. It holds licenses in several countries where it operates and is completely legal in Canada. There are many reasons why Betway ranks very high when it comes to the best sportsbook. First, it offers a wide range of sports where you can bet live or go for pre-game wagers. Live streaming is also available and comes at no extra cost to customers. There is a fantastic mobile app that facilitates betting on the go and finally, players get a 24/7 customer service that is on par with other bookies in the industry.

Features: Live streaming, early cash out, live betting, virtual sports

Apps: iOS, Android

Deposit methods: Credit/debit card, Interac, Instadebit, idebit, Ecopayz, Paysafecard, Neosurf, MuchBetter, eCheck

Bookmaker’s features

The sports betting industry is filled with hundreds of online bookmakers with diverse features. When it comes to choosing the right bookie, there are certain things to look out for. Here’s a list of features to consider:

Sports & Leagues

A sports betting site without a wide range of sports events and leagues will remain on the sideline and go into oblivion. However, throwing in a bunch of sports events that no one has heard about won't keep any bookie floating. When it comes to Canadian bettors, there are some sports that are a must. With the resilience of the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, basketball is a must-have sport for any bookie looking to break into the Canadian market.

Then you have hockey. If you want to be taken seriously as a Canadian bookie, then the NHL, AHL, and every other North American hockey league or competition should be available on your platform. This should include in pre-game and live bets. Do well to check if the bookie meets these conditions before spending your precious time on it.

The likes of Soccer, Football, Tennis, and Baseball are also very popular in North America with the NFL drawing the biggest crowd among them. While the most popular sports offer familiarity which makes it easier to develop a strategy, there are some niche sports that offer even bigger win potential with less risk. You might want to check out the likes of eSports, Aussie rules, darts, handball, surfing, volleyball, and many more niche offers. This should keep you busy when your favourite leagues are off-season.

Markets and Betting Types

Betting markets are outcomes determined by a bookmaker. You get to choose any of the outcomes you think is most likely and if your prediction is correct, you get to walk away with full pockets. When choosing a bookie, you should make sure they have a long list of betting markets on each sport. Here's what to look out for:

Moneyline: Considered a classic and the simplest bet ever, the Moneyline bet should be available on every online bookie. You might wonder, how does the moneyline work? Well, let's say, you want to bet on a soccer game in the EPL. You have Manchester United vs Chelsea. The game could end in a win for one team and a loss for the other. Or both teams will draw by equaling the same number of goals. A moneyline bet gives you the option to bet on one team to win or both teams to draw. It is that simple.

Spread: The spread is a bit more complicated and requires some near-accurate guessing to hit. A spread or point spread is a sports betting number set by oddsmakers that determines the margin of victory in a game. It usually serves as a handicap between two unevenly matched opponents. This means the stronger team or weaker team will be favoured by a certain number of points. For example, you might find it in an NBA game featuring Miami vs Orlando Magic. Obviously, the Heat are the top dogs in this match. The spread could be +7 (which means Magic has been given 7 points before the start of the game). If Miami Heat wins the game and the difference between the points scored in both teams is below 7 points, then you have a winning bet if you bet for the spread on Magic.

Totals: If you think it’s too risky dictating the game based on team performance, you can switch to something even simpler. Totals refer to the number of runs/goals/points acquired in the game. In the NBA, you could bet on the total number of points scored in a quarter or a half. In soccer, you could bet on the total number of goals. You can choose over (meaning there will be more goals or points than the number set by the bookmaker) or under (meaning there will be fewer goals or points).

Props: If you've spent the last decade rooting for a player like LeBron James and you can swear that you know all his tricks and skills, props might give you a chance to make a ton off that knowledge. Prop bets allow you to bet on a specific part of the game. Team props allow you to bet on team performance. While player props give you options to bet on individual player performance, such as Lebron James scoring a couple of points or Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Types of Bets

Single Bet: A single bet might be your best chance to hit a win, especially if you're new to the game. However, don't expect a huge payout with this one. A single bet is just as it sounds. You get to bet on a single game, wait for the game to play out, and if your bet slip turns green, cash it out immediately. The risk is only based on one game so you'd have a better chance of winning if you did your homework correctly.

Parlay: You could call them combo bets or accumulator bets, which all mean the same thing. Parlay bets allow you to combine different betting markets, games, and sports in a single betting slip. You can squeeze more than 10 or more games in there and get a massive payout if the slip turns green. While there is the lure of huge wins, there is also a huge risk with these bets. If you have 10 games on your bet slip Or a 10-legged parlay, all 10 games must record a win, such that, if 1 out of ten turns red, and the other 9 games turn green, all games will be counted as a loss and you lose the bet. While parlay bets are a good way to win big, you might want to build your experience and strategy before taking such risks.

Features

Aside from the basic offers, some bookies add several attractions to their platforms to boost your betting experience. Live betting has become a mainstay in the industry and one of the most attractive features. Live streaming, boosted odds, bet builders are some other notable features that increase your chances of getting lucky on every bet. Finally, there is the cash out feature. This feature allows you to claim a win or part of your bet before the game is settled. Different bookies have different rules about it, but the aim is the same; to save you from losses.

How to start betting in Canada?

Now that you know what to look out for, it is time to start betting. Follow these steps below to start betting in Canada:

Step 1: Choose a Bookmaker

To place a bet, you need to register with a regulated bookmaker. While the Canadian law doesn't restrict citizens from making a choice of any offshore bookmaker, the new laws of Ontario require that you only bet at a bookie licensed by the AGCO.

Step 2: Register an account

Once you've made your choice from the top bookmakers, register for a player account. Watch out for welcome bonuses. These extra funds could boost your luck with every bet.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

To claim the welcome bonus or place bets, you will need funds in your account. Go to the deposit section and fund your player account using any of the deposit methods.

Step 4: Go to the Sports Section

With your account funded, you can head over to the sports section. Choose your preferred sports, league/competition, and check the odds and betting markets on the available games. You can choose to bet live or go for pre-game bets.

Step 5: Place Your Bet

Once you've selected the games you want to bet on, enter the amount you wish to bet, and place your bet.

Is it legal to bet in Canada?

Yes. Ontario sports betting is legal. The province launched the new iGaming market on April 4, 2022, which allows players to make parlay bets and single bets on licensed bookies. There are also 20 legal Ontario sports betting sites approved by the AGCO with over 16 of them being sportsbooks approved for iGaming operations.

The launch of an iGaming market not only creates new opportunities for sportsbooks to reach more customers but also gives customers a safer and more reliable way to bet. Licensed bookies are regulated, so you can rest assured that your funds and information are safe when betting at these bookies.

FAQ

Is single betting allowed in Ontario?

Yes, single-game online sports betting has been offered since August 27, 2021. This means you can place single bets on any of the licensed bookies in Ontario.

Who is eligible for a license?

The eligibility requirements are determined by the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario which has approved more than 16 sportsbooks. The regulatory body requires that sportsbooks hoping for a license ensure the safety of players while upholding fairness and transparency. These among other requirements determine a sportsbook's chance of getting a license.

Which are the requirements to bet?

To bet at any licensed sportsbook, you must have an account. With your account created, you’ll need to make a deposit. Once done, you can choose from the sports and tournaments, then place your bet.

Who can bet on sports in Ontario?

To bet on sports in Ontario, you must be 19 years and over. This only applies to bets placed online at a sportsbook.

Must you be present in Ontario to bet Online?

Yes, to bet on any of the approved sportsbooks in Ontario, you must be resident in the province at the time of placing the bet.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal