5 biggest upsets in Stanley Cup history ft. Flyers' 1974 triumph 

The Stanley Cup playoffs have produced some of the most thrilling and unexpected moments in hockey history. Every year, fans witness underdog teams rise to the occasion, toppling the favorites and etching their names in hockey lore forever.

In this article, we take a look at five significant upsets in NHL history, with the Philadelphia Flyers' 1974 win taking center stage.

#1 Flyers vs. Bruins (1974 Stanley Cup Final)

The Big, Bad Bruins, featuring stars like Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito, were heavy favorites against the Philadelphia Flyers in the final of the 1974 season. After the Bruins won the opening game, it seemed like business as usual.

However, the Flyers won three consecutive games to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Despite a rally from the Bruins, the Flyers held on to win Game 6. They became the first expansion team to lift the Stanley Cup.

#2 Bruins vs. Red Wings (1953 Semi-Final)

The Detroit Red Wings were a powerhouse team in the early 1950s, led by legendary players like Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. They were overwhelming favorites to win another title during the 1952-53 season.

However, the Boston Bruins, led by their coach Lynn Patrick's strategic move to shadow Howe. They pulled off a remarkable upset, defeating the Red Wings and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

#3 Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens (1945 Semi-Final)

The defending champion Montreal Canadiens was a dominant force during the 1944-45 season, boasting an impressive regular-season record. They were heavily favored to win the Cup again. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who finished 28 points behind the Canadiens in the regular season, had other plans.

Led by their goalie, Frank McCool, the Maple Leafs upset the Canadiens in the semi-finals. They stunned the hockey world by beating Detroit Red Wings and winning the Stanley Cup.

#4 Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs (1938 Final)

The Chicago Blackhawks entered the 1938 playoffs as the only team with a losing regular-season record. Mocked for having a roster of eight United States-born players, the Blackhawks defied skeptics and eliminated strong teams.

They defeated the Montreal Canadiens and New York Americans to set up a final clash against the Maple Leafs. Despite facing challenges with their goaltending, the Blackhawks shocked the hockey world. They prevailed over the Maple Leafs and secured their second championship.

#5 Rangers vs. Maroons 1928 Final

In just their second NHL season, the New York Rangers found themselves facing the Montreal Maroons in the Cup Final. After losing the opening game, the Rangers faced a challenging situation when their goaltender, Lorne Chabot, was hospitalized due to an injury.

Manager-coach Lester Patrick stepped in as an emergency goalie and led the Rangers to a thrilling overtime victory in Game 2. With a part-time rookie goalie, Joe Miller, in the net, the Rangers won the next two games, securing their first Stanley Cup championship.

The NHL playoffs have seen a fair share of shocking upsets, and these five examples stand out as the most memorable in NHL history.